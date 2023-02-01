Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WCJB
TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
wuft.org
Gainesville residents want state investigation into GRU; city credit rating gets downgraded
Members of a Gainesville Facebook group described the relationship between Gainesville Regional Utilities and the people of Alachua County as toxic. The comparison was made last month at a legislative delegation meeting between the Gainesville City Commission and members of the public. Angela Casteel, 47, the administrator of the group,...
WCJB
University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy. UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.
mainstreetdailynews.com
VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic
The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
Independent Florida Alligator
First Black female UF student body president returns for Black History Month
As the first and only Black woman to serve as student body president at UF, Pamela Bingham is no stranger to spurring positive change while occupying predominantly white spaces. This Black History Month, she’s imploring UF students to do the same. The 58-year-old UF alum visited her alma mater...
mycbs4.com
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
mycbs4.com
Antisemitic graffiti messages found on UF's campus
Hate messages were left sprayed in many areas on and off of the University of Florida's (UF) campus according to the Chabad UF Jewish Center. This comes right after hundreds gathered yesterday to honor holocaust survior, Saul Dreier. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs responded to the antisemitic messages via...
WCJB
Bomb squad clears scene after suspicious package found at University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has cleared a suspicious package that caused a building on the University of Florida campus to be evacuated. Officials say a suspicious package was found on Thursday inside Turlington Plaza. The building was evacuated out of an abundance...
WCTV
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
