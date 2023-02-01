ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Everything Riley Kugel said ahead of Florida trip to Kentucky

Florida is coming off the team's most impressive victory of the season thus far, a 67-54 win over No. 2-ranked Tennessee. The Gators received 20 points from fifth-year forward Colin Castleton, while UF's entire starting line-up – which as of late includes freshman guard Riley Kugel – had productive outings against the highly touted Volunteers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators 'in the market' for scholarship QB in spring

Billy Napier had his quarterback room planned out. Former Wisconsin signal-caller Graham Mertz would serve as a veteran presence and likely starter with inexperienced returners Jack Miller and Max Brown and highly-touted freshman newcomer Jaden Rashada joining him to give Florida four scholarship players at the critical position. But a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones

Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksonprogress-argus.com

After upset win, Colin Castleton leads Florida against Kentucky

Florida and Kentucky, who play each other Saturday night in a Southeastern Conference contest in Lexington, Ky., have one major thing in common: ordinary seasons being propped up by a big win over current No. 2 Tennessee. The Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 SEC) upset the Volunteers 63-56 on Jan. 14 in...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Grading Florida's 2023 class by position

The dust has settled on the 2023 recruiting cycle, as both the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day have come and gone. The Gators were able to ink 30 new additions from both the high school and transfer ranks. The Gators signed 20 names from the high school level, which has their class ranked No. 14 on 247Sports team composite rankings. The Gators also added another 10 names from the portal, and their class on 247Sports transfer rankings sits at No. 17. If you look at Florida's position on 247Sports 'Overall Ranking', which combines the two, the Gators are good for No. 13 in the country in 2023.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Union County football team sends three to the next level

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Three standouts from the Union County high school football team signed their national letter of intent on Friday. During the ceremony at the library at Union County high school. Markus Strong will take his defensive talents to the University of Oklahoma. Strong had a terrific...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

P.K. Yonge wins thriller for district title

P.K. Yonge girls basketball coach Willie Powers went into Friday’s District 2-3A championship game against Trinity Catholic (Ocala) looking for his 19th district title as Blue Wave coach. P.K Yonge got it done but worked very hard to hold off Trinity Catholic, 51-47, to win the title. Neither team...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Girls high school basketball: Hawthorne, GHS among district champions

(WCJB) -Friday’s district championship games presented an opportunity for girls basketball teams throughout North Central Florida to achieve their goal of making it to the region tournament aspect of the postseason. While district champions receive an automatic bid to regionals, runners-up would have to qualify via an at-large berth.
HAWTHORNE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic

The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Antisemitic graffiti messages found on UF's campus

Hate messages were left sprayed in many areas on and off of the University of Florida's (UF) campus according to the Chabad UF Jewish Center. This comes right after hundreds gathered yesterday to honor holocaust survior, Saul Dreier. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs responded to the antisemitic messages via...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

