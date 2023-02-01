The dust has settled on the 2023 recruiting cycle, as both the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day have come and gone. The Gators were able to ink 30 new additions from both the high school and transfer ranks. The Gators signed 20 names from the high school level, which has their class ranked No. 14 on 247Sports team composite rankings. The Gators also added another 10 names from the portal, and their class on 247Sports transfer rankings sits at No. 17. If you look at Florida's position on 247Sports 'Overall Ranking', which combines the two, the Gators are good for No. 13 in the country in 2023.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO