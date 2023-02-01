ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bjorklund scores 19 in St. Thomas' 68-57 win over Denver

DENVER (AP) — Parker Bjorklund's 19 points helped St. Thomas defeat Denver 68-57 on Saturday night. Bjorklund added 10 rebounds for the Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line.
Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121

HOUSTON (121) Martin Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 4-8 2-3 11, Sengun 5-8 0-0 10, Green 4-15 2-2 12, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Eason 5-11 7-9 18, Garuba 4-7 0-0 10, Fernando 4-4 1-2 9, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 7-11 4-6 20, Hudgins 0-0 3-3 3, Washington Jr. 9-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-89 21-27 121.
Bradley 77, N. Iowa 69

BRADLEY (17-8) Leons 5-8 5-8 19, Mast 8-12 0-0 18, Deen 4-9 0-1 11, Hickman 6-10 0-0 17, Montgomery 3-6 0-0 8, J.Henry 1-1 0-1 2, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 5-10 77.

