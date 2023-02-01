Read full article on original website
Lewis County snaps 5-game losing streak with 54-13 win over Sherman
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County put the brakes on a five game losing skid with a blowout 54-13 win over Sherman in a game played at Alderson Broaddus University on Saturday. Lewis County used its press to great effect early to jump out early over the outmatched...
Harrison County, West Virginia, Schools releases February school menus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County school menus for February follow. Breakfast comes with fruit, juice and milk. Water available for breakfast and lunch. Milk served with lunch. Monday, Feb. 6: Breakfast — cereal bar. Lunch — orange chicken, rice, stir-fry vegetables, fruit, fortune cookie.
Bjorklund scores 19 in St. Thomas' 68-57 win over Denver
DENVER (AP) — Parker Bjorklund's 19 points helped St. Thomas defeat Denver 68-57 on Saturday night. Bjorklund added 10 rebounds for the Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line.
Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121
HOUSTON (121) Martin Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 4-8 2-3 11, Sengun 5-8 0-0 10, Green 4-15 2-2 12, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Eason 5-11 7-9 18, Garuba 4-7 0-0 10, Fernando 4-4 1-2 9, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 7-11 4-6 20, Hudgins 0-0 3-3 3, Washington Jr. 9-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-89 21-27 121.
Bradley 77, N. Iowa 69
BRADLEY (17-8) Leons 5-8 5-8 19, Mast 8-12 0-0 18, Deen 4-9 0-1 11, Hickman 6-10 0-0 17, Montgomery 3-6 0-0 8, J.Henry 1-1 0-1 2, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 5-10 77.
