Plan It Calendar: 2/2-2/8

Except where indicated, all area codes are 419. Please note: Some establishments will have limitations and restrictions, please call ahead for details or visit their websites.

MUSIC

At the Clubs

American Winery: 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon; 212-1014; Sarah Brosch: Sat., 7-10; Gene Zenz: Sun., 2-5.

Arlyn’s Good Beer: 520 Hankey Ave., Bowling Green; 819-4426; Jazz night: Wed.

Bar 145: 5305 Monroe St.; 593-0073; Chris Shutters Band: Fri., 9:30; 2 Left Missing: Sat., 9:30.

Benfield Wines: 102 N. Main St., Swanton; 780-9463; Dave Carpenter: Sat., 6.

Bier Stube: 5333 Monroe St.; 841-7999; Weekend ComeBack: Fri., 6; Herbie and the Love Bugs: Sat., 8.

The Casual Pint of Toledo: 3550 Executive Pkwy.; 469-8965; JP and the BIG DEAL: Fri., 7.

Chateau Winery and Vineyard: 525 OH-635, Helena, Ohio; 638-5411; Mark Wilkins: Fri., 6; Wolf Creek Project: Sat., 6.

The Chop House: 300 N. Summit St., Suite 140; 720-4336; area pianists (jazz): Thu.-Sat., 6-10.

Ciao Ristorante: 6064 Monroe St., Sylvania; 882-2334; Candice Coleman and Chris Brown: Mon., Tue., 6-9.

Claude’s Prime Seafood: 5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg; 931-6050; Area pianists/​vocalists: Wed., 6-9.

Cleats: 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 734-9464; Merv: Fri., 6:30; Jerry Zsigo: Sat., 6:30.

Cock n’ Bull Tavern: 9 N. Huron St.; 244-2855; Bobby May and John Barile (acoustic): Fri., 6-9; Danny Mettler (acoustic): Wed, 8 a.m.-5.

Curtice Hy-Flash Tavern : 7401 Jerusalem Rd., Oregon, Ohio; 836-9747; J.T. Hayden Band: Sat., 8.

DeStazios Bistro: 332 Rice St., Elmore, Ohio; 862-7288; Chloe and the Steel Strings: Fri., 6-9.

Dexter’s: 6023 Manley Rd., Maumee; 865-4482; G-String Jettison: Fri.; 56Daze: Sat.

Gideon Owen Wine Company: 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton; 797-4445; Chris Canode: Thu., 6-9; Jeff Stewart: Fri., 6-9:30; Flying J: Sat., 7-9:30.

Hillside Winery: 221 Main St., Gilboa, Ohio; 456-3434; Morgen Hammer: Sat.

Hollywood Casino: H Lounge, 777 Hollywood Blvd.; 661-5200; Distant Cousinz: Fri., 7-10; Venyx: Sat., 7-10.

Leisure Time Winery: 16982 Township Rd. M2, Napoleon; 758-3442; David Bussing: Sat., 6-9.

Levi and Lilac’s Whiskey Room: 301 River Rd., Maumee; 567-402-4308; all concerts at 6 unless noted; Hector Mendoza: Thu.; Jack Schilb: Fri.; Dave Rybs: Sat.; Rick Caswell: Sun., 5; Whiskey Monday featuring Jake Pilewski: Mon.​​, 5:30.

The Lumberyard Winery & Supply: 118 W. Front St., Napoleon; 599-9463; Aaron Hertzfeld: Fri., 4:30; 732 Electric Duo: Sat., 5.

Majestic Oak Winery: 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio; 875-6474; all concerts at 5:30 unless noted; Mike Szafarowicz: Thu.; Noisy Neighbors: Sat.

Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille: 255 W. Lakeshore Dr., Port Clinton; 734-2243; Almost Famous: Fri.; Killer Flamingos: Fri.

Ottawa Tavern: 1815 Adams St.; 725-5483; all concerts at 7 unless noted; the Cold Stares, Cult Power, Crystyl, Highbinder: Sat., 7.

Papa’s Tavern: 1328 Liberty St.; 697-0644; Open Jam with Bobby May: Thu., 7.

Pat and Dandy’s Sports Bar: 3340 W. Laskey Rd.; 474-1189; Middle Aged Arcade: Fri., 8-11; RuKus: Sat., 8-midnight.

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: 1210 Jackson St.; 469-2277; Jeff Tucker: Thu., 6:30.

Quimby’s Food and Spirits: 3536 W. Sterns Rd., Lambertville; 734-854-4444; Brad Tober and Nikki Sinns: Fri., 8; Kyle Smithers: Sat., 8.

Real Seafood: 22 Main St.; 697-4400; Area pianists/​vocalists: Wed., Thu., 6-9.

Te’kēla Mexican Cantina: 5147 Main St., Sylvania; 517-0233; Tim Oehlers: Thu.; Jordan Barnett: Fri.; Ray Peterson and Friends: Sat.; Jon Isaac: Sun.; Kayden and Big C: Mon.; Andrew Ellis: Tue.; Kevin Daniels: Wed.

Sneaky Pete’s Bar and Grill: 5347 N. Detroit Ave.; 470-9814; Caveman and Friends: Fri.; Blazing Saddles: Mon.

The Switchboard: 912 Monroe St.; DaveKevinAdam: Thu., 8; Baccano: Fri., 9; Phinger Guns: Sat., 9.

Urban Pine Winery: 3415 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee; 567-703-1281; Abbigale: Sat., 3-6.

The Village Idiot: 309 Conant St., Maumee; 893-7281; Jordan and Josh: Mon., 9-midnight; Kyle Smithers: Tue., 9-midnight; Caswell and Company: Wed., 9-midnight.

Wild Side Brewing: 20 N. St. Clair St.; 830-3044; Minglewood Labor Camp and Zach Kunkle: Sat., 7.

CONCERTS

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts: University of Findlay, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay; 423-2787; Armes Hall: Chicken Wire Empire : Thu., 7:30.

Moore Musical Arts Center: Bowling Green State University, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; tickets, 372-8171/​372-2531; Bryan Recital Hall: Kristin Taylor, pianist: Fri., 8; Chamber Jazz Ensemble: Tue., 8; Faculty Artist Series: Brian Snow, cello: Wed., 8; Kelly Hall: Tim Buzbee, tuba: Tue., 8:30. Free and open to the public.

Sawmill Creek Convention Center: 400 Sawmill Creek Drive W, Huron, Ohio; 621-4800; Firelands Symphony Orchestra with the strings concert Across the Seasons , with young violinist, Freya Klaas, featuring Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons: Sat., 7:30.

The Ritz Theatre: 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin; 448-8544; Mayhem Poets : Tue., 10 a.m.

The Ark: 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-763-8587; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Buffalo Nichols: Thu.; Appalachian Road Show: Fri.; Mustard’s Retreat, opening, Jonas Berzznskis: Sat.; Laith Al-Saadi, An intimate solo performance: Sun., 7:30; JD Clayton: Tue.

Farver’s at the Croswell: Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian; 517-264-7469; Jonathon LaBelle: A Night of Jazz Vocals: Fri., 7.

Hill Auditorium: 825 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-2538; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Joshua Bell, violin and Peter Dugan, piano : Tue., 7:30.

Kerrytown Concert House: 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-769-2999; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Dance Hall Nights Series - Latin Jazz with Pete Siers and Los Gatos : Sat., 7:30.

Royal Oak Music Theatre: 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak, Mich.; 248-399-2980; Intocable, Tejano group : Fri., doors 7.

EVENTS

“BiG Moves” Live Dance with Winter Dance Concert: Wolfe Center for the Arts’ Donnell Theatre at Bowling Green State University, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; 372-8171; Fri., Sat., 8.

Greater Toledo Reptile Extravaganza: Graystone Banquet Hall, 29101 Hufford Rd., Perrysburg; Sat., 10 a.m.-3.

Toledo Auto Show: Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave.; 255-3300; Fri., noon-9; Sat., 10 a.m.-9; Sun., 10 a.m.-5.

Downtown Trenton Winterfest: 2644 W. Jefferson Ave., Trenton, Mich.; Fun outdoor activities, food, vendors, ice sculptures, beer tents/entertainment (open until 11), and more: Fri., 4-8; Sat., 10 a.m.-8.

Learning

Travel Circle - Round and Round: Wildwood Preserve, Ward Pavilion, 5100 Central Ave.; A circular trip in the Eastern U.S. presented by Scott Grenerth: Sat., optional hike at 1, program 2. No reservations required, free.

Stargazing and planetarium programs

BGSU Planetarium: Bowling Green State University, Department of Physics and Astronomy, 104 Overman Hall, Bowling Green; 372-2421; The Sky We Don’t See and Constellations: through March 3; Fri., Tue., 8; Sat., 2; Sun., 7:30.

Museum of Natural History Planetarium and Dome Theater: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Sea Monsters: Fri-Sun., 11:30; Sky Tonight: Fri.-Sun., 12:30 and 2:30; Mars: One Thousand One: Fri.-Sun., 1:30; Lunar New Year: Sat., 10:30 a.m.

FUN PLACES

Northwest Ohio

Toledo Farmers’ Market: 525 Market St.; 255-6765; Hours: Sat., 9 a.m.-1.

Fort Meigs Museum and Visitor Center: 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 874-4121; Hours: Wed-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

The Ghostly Manor Thrill Center: 3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky; 626-4467; Ghostly Manor, Escape Room, Lazer Maze, VR Gaming, Skateworld, XD 4D Theater, Mini Golf, bounce house and play area: Hours: Thu., noon-5; Fri.-Sat., noon-8; Sun.-Tue., noon-5; Wed., noon-8.

Maritime Museum of Sandusky: 125 Meigs St., Sandusky; 624-0274; Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Mazza Museum of International Art from Children’s Picture Books: University of Findlay’s Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, Findlay; 434-5521; Funday Sunday, art activities, games, hands-on educational stations, interactive STEAM activities, planetarium shows, and more: Sun., 1-3:30; Hours: Wed.-Fri., noon-5; Sun., 1-4.

Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County, Ohio: 8848 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon; 337-7922; Happy Birthday Fayette! 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the village of Fayette, Ohio: ongoing; The Yokes on Us, an exhibit exploring life on the farm before mechanization: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Northcoast Veterans Museum and Memorial: Williams Park, 411 N. Main St., Gibsonburg, Ohio; 332-5912; Military displays, memorabilia, military accessories from the Civil War through present: ongoing; Hours: Mon., 5:30-8.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums: Spiegel Grove, Fremont; 332-2081; “Mustering Memory: 160 Years of Saluting the Civil War”: ongoing; Hours: Thu.-Sat., Tue., 9 a.m.-5; Sun., 1-4.

The Spafford House Museum: 27340 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 931-0910; Native American, school, military, police, and fire rooms: Hours: Sat., noon-5.

Tiffin Glass Museum: 25 S. Washington, Tiffin; 448-0200; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Botanical Garden: 5403 Elmer Dr.; 407-9810/​ranger 407-9718; Hours: daily, 7 a.m. to dusk.

Toledo Firefighters Museum: 918 Sylvania Ave.; 478-3473; Hours: Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Museum of Art: 2445 Monroe St.; 255-8000; Momentum/​Intersection: The Snow Globe Project in the GlasSalon: through Feb. 19, community celebration and reception Sun., 1-3; Matt Wedel: Phenomenal Debris: ongoing; State of The Art: Revealing Works From The Conservation Vault: through Sun.; Hours: Sun., Wed.-Thu., 11 a.m.-5; Fri.-Sat., 12-8.

Toledo Police Museum: 2201 Kenwood Blvd.; 720-2485; Hours: Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Toledo Zoo and Aquarium: 2 Hippo Way; 385-4040; Hours: Wed.-Mon., 10 a.m.-noon. (zoo closes at 2).

Williams Park in Gibsonburg: Rt. 300, Gibsonburg; 849-3048/​637-2634; Sculpture in the Village, Veterans Memorial, and Public Safety Service Memorial (sculptural replica of New World Trade Center and antenna from the North Tower): Hours: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Southeast Michigan

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum: 220 E. Ann St., Ann Arbor; 734-995-5439; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5.

Detroit Historical Museum: 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-1805/​tickets 313-833-0277; America’s Motor City: ongoing; 1997: Detroit Red Wings: through Feb. 12; Hours: Thu.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., 1-5.

Dossin Great Lakes Museum: 100 Strand Drive, Belle Isle, Detroit; 313-833-5538; Built By the River: ongoing; Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5.

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation: 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001/​800-835-5237; Hours: Thu.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5.

Hidden Lake Gardens and the Conservatory: 6214 Monroe Rd. (M-50), Tipton, Mich.; 517-431-2060; Gardens and Grounds: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 (entry gates close at 4:30); Conservatory: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Lenawee County Historical Museum: 110 E. Church St., Adrian; 517-265-6071; History of Lenawee County Law Enforcement: ongoing; The Cesar Chavez: Migrant Farmworkers Strike and Boycott Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-2.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens: 1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-647-7600; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4:30; Wed., 10 a.m.-8; Arboretum/​Trails: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Monroe County Historical Museum: 126 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-240-7780; Early Michigan: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Museum of Natural History: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Old Mill Museum: 242 Toledo St., Dundee, Mich.; 734-529-8596/​ museum@dundeeoldmill.com ; Hours: Fri.-Mon., noon-4.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park: 1403 E. Elm Ave., Monroe; 734-243-7136; Park trails, parking lots, grounds and pavilion hours: Hours: daily, 10 a.m.-5.

William G. Thompson House Museum and Gardens : 101 Summit St., Hudson, Mich.; 517-448-8125; Hours: Mon., Wed., Fri.,12:30-3:30.