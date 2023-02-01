Read full article on original website
Related
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Tammy Slaton Photos Show ‘Massive Difference’ in Her Weight Loss Journey
Here's what we know about Tammy Slaton's weight loss progress based on her recent social media posts.
Meghan and Tina From ‘1000-Lb Best Friends Explain Why They Really Live Together
TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends is far more than a show about weight loss. Friends Vanessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Tina Arnold lean on each other for various moments, from mental health issues to financial struggles. Article continues below advertisement. In Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends, Meghan...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'
According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4?
90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page.
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Dislike Zach and Tori Roloff’s Parenting Choice, Insider Says
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler of 'Little People, Big World' fame allegedly don't agree with all of Zach and Tori Roloff's parenting choices.
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Ended Happily Ever After's Season 7 Tell-All With A Shocking Claim, But Was It Legit?
Angela Deem dropped a big statement at the end of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all, but was it something we should actually expect to happen?
Sister Wife Spectacle: Cody Brown Turned Down By Potential New Wife
’Tender Loving Care…?’ podcast has an inside source on the future of TLC's ‘Sister Wives’
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Kobe and Emily Still Together in 2023?
Are Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaisé still together? Here's everything we know about this '90 Day Fiancé' couple's life in 2023.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)
It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’
Rickey Smiley returned to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and took some time to reflect on the passing of his son Brandon while sharing his appreciation for God and everyone's prayers. The post Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’ appeared first on NewsOne.
90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
Angela told cameras she's looking for someone who makes her laugh and isn't as "toxic" as her relationship has been with Michael Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite. "Right now, divorce is definitely on the table," Angela told cameras as...
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
‘She Seems to Have Lost a Lot’: Fans React to Tammy’s Weight After ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 Premiere
Tammy Slaton's weight is a hot topic among '1000-lb Sisters' fans after the season 4 premiere on Jan. 17, 2023.
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Body Transformation Over the Years
Total transformation! Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on as she works to lose weight. Since the 2020 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy and sister Amy Halterman's (née Slaton) fans have tuned into TLC to watch the Kentucky natives battle […]
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 6