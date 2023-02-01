Read full article on original website
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after early-morning rear-end collision
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was sent to the hospital after a rear-end collision early Tuesday morning. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of Eureka Dr. with reports of an injury crash.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 2/3/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and interference with LEO in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. in Manhattan on February 2, 2023, around 5:00 a.m. A 24-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 36-year-old man known to him punched him multiple times in the face during an argument causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City for further treatment but is in stable condition. Henry Lige III, 36, of Manhattan was arrested for aggravated battery and interference with LEO after he barricaded himself in his residence for a short time when officers advised him he was under arrest. Lige was issued a total bond of $17,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after $2.8K stolen from Manhattan storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after around $2,800 in items was stolen from a Manhattan storage unit. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child
A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
1350kman.com
Manhattan woman accused by her employer of time theft
Authorities are investigating after a Manhattan woman was accused by her employer of time theft. The Riley County Police Department on Wednesday filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive. According to the police investigation, Rescare reported a 33-year-old woman had been clocking in for work from home and inflating time worked, resulting in over $4,400 wrongfully paid to her.
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
Man dies following SE Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Topeka on Tuesday. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, said that at 12:40 p.m., police were sent to the 900 block of Southeast 34th St. regarding a shooting. A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was […]
Police identify Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
WIBW
Manhattan man jailed following prison transfer for allegedly stealing 13 guns
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is in jail following a transfer from Lansing Correctional Facility for an alleged crime that is nearly a year old and involved more than a dozen stolen guns. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
WIBW
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has identified a Wamego man at the center of a suspicious death investigation and the family has been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, that it, the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co....
WIBW
Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after drugs were allegedly found in the car he was driving. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the intersection of Topeka and Main St. in Carbondale.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old man in Topeka is behind bars and a victim has been identified for the Capital City’s seventh murder of 2023. The Topeka Police Department says that Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. The victim was identified as Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka.
WIBW
Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Manhattan man is behind bars after he was accused of trapping a woman and holding a knife to her throat over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a domestic incident.
WIBW
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest homicide, which occurred Saturday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said. The arrested man was identified as Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka. Officials said Wilson was arrested in connection with the death of Jason...
Sheriff arrests two Topeka men on burglary charges
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Topeka men are in custody and facing charges following a burglary in Shawnee County on Monday. Deputy Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies were dispatched shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 to the 8000 block of Southeast Berryton Rd. after being told […]
WIBW
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
One person arrested for Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested on a murder charge in Topeka. Topeka Police arrested Skyler J.M. Wilson for first degree murder of 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal of Topeka. Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in reference to a medical emergency at the 400 block of SW Tyler St. Upon […]
