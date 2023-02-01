Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need

Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Placarding Bill returns, funding conservation districts and addressing the Montana ballot initiative process
This week we wrapped up the first month of the 68th Montana Legislature and rolled into February without skipping a beat. February in the Montana legislature started strong with hearings on what has been labeled the “Country-of-Origin Placarding” (COOP) Act, bills that would increase Montana’s conversation districts’ funding and update and modernize the Montana ballot initiative process.
Bill to codify Indian Child Welfare Act in state law gets first hearing
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) A handful of proponents spoke to their personal experiences being raised outside of their Native American culture and the struggle in adulthood to reconnect with their heritage during a hearing on Wednesday at the House Human Services Committee.
Federal gov't moves forward in review to delist grizzly bears in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS) will begin studying the delisting of grizzly bears over the course of 12 months in Montana. The state of Montana petitioned the federal government to delist grizzly bears from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE), a release from the governor's office said.
Montana Junior Duck Stamp 2023 call for entries
The 2023 Montana Junior Duck Stamp Contest is receiving entries now up until March 24, 2023. Entries can be mailed or hand delivered to Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge at 4567 Wildfowl Lane, Stevensville, MT 59870 (406 777-5552). The art image should be of a live, native North American waterfowl...
GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus
Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell. (Blair Miller/The Daily Montanan) The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars?. This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at...
Where is the Latino Vote Headed in Pennsylvania?
Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.
The Next Step in Florida’s Education Revamp
The normal give and take of democratic deliberation between citizens, while not always achieved in practice, has been the benchmark in American political culture over the course of our nation’s history. University of Florida law professor John Stinneford says, however, that these habits of free people are increasingly at risk.
