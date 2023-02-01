Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of taking out “a large machete-like knife” and running toward a man during a dispute on Tuesday. A witness reported that the victim had arrived at a property in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street to pick up tools and was approached by the defendant, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 55, of Centralia, who spoke to the victim before he allegedly “pulled a knife and ran at (the victim).”

