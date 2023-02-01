Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia Standoff Suspect ‘Too Ill to Come to Court,’ Will Appear Monday
The Centralia man involved in a standoff with law enforcement Thursday morning will be held at the Lewis County Jail without bail through the weekend pending a preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court scheduled for Monday afternoon, a judge ruled Friday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
Chronicle
Thurston County Corrections Deputy Fired After Drunk Driving Arrest in 2022
A deputy at the Thurston County Corrections facility was fired Feb. 1 after being arrested in 2022 for drunk driving. According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was arrested in the Olympia area by Washington State Patrol last year for driving under the influence. He accepted a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving, which is a misdemeanor.
Former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money was sentenced Friday. Allan “Benny” Thomas, 70, received a sentence of 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Thomas and his wife...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Charging at Man With ‘Machete-Like’ Knife During Dispute
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of taking out “a large machete-like knife” and running toward a man during a dispute on Tuesday. A witness reported that the victim had arrived at a property in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street to pick up tools and was approached by the defendant, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 55, of Centralia, who spoke to the victim before he allegedly “pulled a knife and ran at (the victim).”
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
KREM
Suspect in 2021 murder of Spokane mother sentenced to 36 years behind bars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 is intentionally not sharing the victims' last names to protect the child's privacy. A Spokane man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her young daughter in 2021 was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday and 36 months in community custody after his release.
Chronicle
Warrant Issued for Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses
A $10,000 bench warrant was issued for a Centralia man on Tuesday after he didn’t appear in Lewis County Superior Court to fulfill a summons on accusations that he allegedly abused two horses while they were in his care. Isaac A. Knee, 31, has been charged with two counts...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
q13fox.com
Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Seven Counts of Animal Cruelty
An Onalaska woman who has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty fulfilled a summons to Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday with her attorney, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. Katherine A. Pratt, 48, of Onalaska, is facing three counts of first-degree animal cruelty, which is...
Chronicle
Centralia Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in Rollover Crash North of Centralia
Two Centralia teens, ages 13 and 16, were injured after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times north of Centralia at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The teens, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were traveling northbound on state Route 507...
thejoltnews.com
1 killed in shooting at Graham residence
GRAHAM, Wash. — One man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Graham, Pierce County Sherriff's Department (PCSD) officials confirmed. PCSD responded just before 9 a.m. to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot in the backyard of a residence near a shed. The...
Tri-City Herald
Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?
On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
Chronicle
City of Toledo Cuts Ties With Brandon Svenson After Background Check Comes Under Scrutiny
The City of Toledo has cut ties with former reserve officer Brandon Svenson — who also serves as mayor of Winlock — due to the possibility that his background check was not properly completed before he was hired by the Toledo Police Department in January 2022. Svenson, who...
Shelton woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
