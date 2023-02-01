ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Related
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Corrections Deputy Fired After Drunk Driving Arrest in 2022

A deputy at the Thurston County Corrections facility was fired Feb. 1 after being arrested in 2022 for drunk driving. According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was arrested in the Olympia area by Washington State Patrol last year for driving under the influence. He accepted a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving, which is a misdemeanor.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Charging at Man With ‘Machete-Like’ Knife During Dispute

Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of taking out “a large machete-like knife” and running toward a man during a dispute on Tuesday. A witness reported that the victim had arrived at a property in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street to pick up tools and was approached by the defendant, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 55, of Centralia, who spoke to the victim before he allegedly “pulled a knife and ran at (the victim).”
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned

Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Warrant Issued for Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses

A $10,000 bench warrant was issued for a Centralia man on Tuesday after he didn’t appear in Lewis County Superior Court to fulfill a summons on accusations that he allegedly abused two horses while they were in his care. Isaac A. Knee, 31, has been charged with two counts...
CENTRALIA, WA
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Seven Counts of Animal Cruelty

An Onalaska woman who has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty fulfilled a summons to Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday with her attorney, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. Katherine A. Pratt, 48, of Onalaska, is facing three counts of first-degree animal cruelty, which is...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in Rollover Crash North of Centralia

Two Centralia teens, ages 13 and 16, were injured after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times north of Centralia at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The teens, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were traveling northbound on state Route 507...
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

KING 5

1 killed in shooting at Graham residence

GRAHAM, Wash. — One man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Graham, Pierce County Sherriff's Department (PCSD) officials confirmed. PCSD responded just before 9 a.m. to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot in the backyard of a residence near a shed. The...
GRAHAM, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?

On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...

