Local Republican Lawmakers Say Return of In-Person Session Draws Hope for Bipartisanship

Codi Bieker, of W.F. West High School, paged in the Washington state House of Representatives Jan. 23 through Jan. 27. She was sponsored by Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama. Codi paged during the third week of the 105-day legislative session. She assisted the Washington state House of Representatives with duties on the chamber floor, made deliveries throughout the Capitol campus and supported member offices. Codi also attended Page School to learn more about the Legislature.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO