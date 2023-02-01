Local Republican Lawmakers Say Return of In-Person Session Draws Hope for Bipartisanship

Read full article on original website
W.F. West Student Pages in State House of Representatives
Codi Bieker, of W.F. West High School, paged in the Washington state House of Representatives Jan. 23 through Jan. 27. She was sponsored by Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama. Codi paged during the third week of the 105-day legislative session. She assisted the Washington state House of Representatives with duties on the chamber floor, made deliveries throughout the Capitol campus and supported member offices. Codi also attended Page School to learn more about the Legislature.
Sen. Cantwell Highlights Road Safety Grants for Washington Communities
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, released a statement on Monday announcing 16 Washington state communities would receive federal grants to help reverse the statewide increase in traffic fatalities. In total, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $9,198,763 to Washington communities through the Safe Streets for All program. “There were 745...
