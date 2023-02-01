Read full article on original website
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Police Arrest Portland-Based ‘Pillow Thief’ in 1953 After Months of Lewis County Burglaries
The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1953 edition of The Chronicle reported a pillow thief had been apprehended in Portland after a series of thefts in Chehalis, Centralia, Toledo, Tenino and Yelm. The thief, Jack Keinberger, was 52 years old and had admitted stealing the pillows. “(Centralia) Police Chief Otto Rucker said...
Chronicle
Centralia Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in Rollover Crash North of Centralia
Two Centralia teens, ages 13 and 16, were injured after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times north of Centralia at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The teens, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were traveling northbound on state Route 507...
Chronicle
Thurston County Woman Who Died in Collision on State Route 507 Identified
The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol. Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer's car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Betty L. Prichard: 1932-2023
Betty Prichard peacefully made her way to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan, 17, 2023, in Chehalis, Washington. Betty was born on Jan. 27, 1932, in Missouri to Walter Kennon and Willie Kennon. Betty was the second youngest of 10 children. She grew up on a farm and went to school in a small country schoolhouse. She had wonderful memories of her childhood with her siblings while growing up on the farm.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman to Mark 100th Birthday
Helga Mahoney, of Centralia, is celebrating her 100th birthday. Friends are invited to join her family for a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Fords Prairie Grange, which is located at 2650 Reynolds Avenue in Centralia. The Chronicle publishes birthday announcements at no charge for those 80 and older.
Chronicle
Lewis County Expands Curbside Recycling to Packwood; Service to Begin in Spring
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners voted to expand curbside recycling services to the easternmost end of Lewis County. As of October 2007, curbside recycling by the county’s Solid Waste Utility Department has included all of unincorporated Lewis County from Pe Ell to Morton. With the passing of Tuesday’s ordinance, LeMay, the company that collects curbside trash and recycling for Lewis County, will expand services in Randle, Glenoma and Packwood.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Lawrence ‘Larry’ Smith: 1940-2021
Lawrence “Larry” Farley Smith, 81, of Mossyrock Washington, suddenly passed away at St. Peter Hospital on Oct. 20, 2021, from cardiac arrest. Larry was born in South Bend Washington on Sept. 13, 1940. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence (Red) K. Smith and Mary Belle...
Chronicle
Photo: Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care Holds Open House
Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care would like to thank all those who attended its open house Jan. 22. “Your presence was greatly appreciated and added to the success of the event,” the retirement and assisted living facility said in a statement. “We also want to express our gratitude for all the support and feedback you provided. Your enthusiasm and dedication to our cause is inspiring. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Thank you for helping to make our Open House at Centralia Point a success!” Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 2010 Cooks Hill Road in Centralia. To learn more, call 360-330-2010 or visit centraliapointalmc.com.
kptv.com
Remains found in Longview in Feb. 2020 identified as missing 22-year-old man
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - Human remains that were found in February 2020 have been identified as a 22-year-old man who went missing six years ago, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Three years ago, the nearly complete skeleton was found in thick blackberry bushes by a longshoreman at...
Chronicle
Thurston County Corrections Deputy Fired After Drunk Driving Arrest in 2022
A deputy at the Thurston County Corrections facility was fired Feb. 1 after being arrested in 2022 for drunk driving. According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was arrested in the Olympia area by Washington State Patrol last year for driving under the influence. He accepted a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving, which is a misdemeanor.
Chronicle
Lewis County Elementary Students Tour ‘Safety City’ With Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Other First Responders
More than 700 Lewis County elementary school students toured “Safety City” Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 to learn about safety in their schools, communities and homes. The students eagerly asked questions of Lewis County law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and employees of the 911 Communications Center. The...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
Chronicle
A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia
An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
Chronicle
Centralia Police Department Demos ‘Less-Lethal’ Round Launcher Implemented Last Year
If you see a Centralia police officer packing a large, intimidating-looking gun, it’s not a grenade launcher. It’s a 40 mm less-lethal round launcher, which the Centralia Police Department equipped every officer with last summer as a safer alternative to bean bag rounds. Bean bag rounds have the...
Chronicle
Chehalis Basin Film Festival Coming to Centralia and Hoquiam
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting Chehalis River Basin residents to the Chehalis Basin Film Festival. The festival will be broken up into two parts, with the first being on Feb. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the 7th Street Theater, located in Hoquiam at 313 Seventh Street.
