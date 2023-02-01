Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department seized nearly 100 pounds of drugs while arresting a man with a felony warrant in Tacoma, according to a media release. On Thursday, Pierce County investigators assisted the FBI and Department of Corrections with the arrest of a man who was wanted for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received a tip the man was not only staying in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard but was heavily armed and selling a large number of drugs. After the man was spotted in a car in the motel parking lot, he was pinned in by the arrest team’s cars and arrested. Inside his car, they found a stolen handgun.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO