Chronicle
Centralia Standoff Suspect ‘Too Ill to Come to Court,’ Will Appear Monday
The Centralia man involved in a standoff with law enforcement Thursday morning will be held at the Lewis County Jail without bail through the weekend pending a preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court scheduled for Monday afternoon, a judge ruled Friday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Charging at Man With ‘Machete-Like’ Knife During Dispute
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of taking out “a large machete-like knife” and running toward a man during a dispute on Tuesday. A witness reported that the victim had arrived at a property in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street to pick up tools and was approached by the defendant, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 55, of Centralia, who spoke to the victim before he allegedly “pulled a knife and ran at (the victim).”
Chronicle
Thurston County Corrections Deputy Fired After Drunk Driving Arrest in 2022
A deputy at the Thurston County Corrections facility was fired Feb. 1 after being arrested in 2022 for drunk driving. According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was arrested in the Olympia area by Washington State Patrol last year for driving under the influence. He accepted a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving, which is a misdemeanor.
Chronicle
Updated: Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect
At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault, illegally possessing a firearm and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was also arrested on several outstanding Centralia Municipal Court warrants. The...
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during Tacoma arrest
Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department seized nearly 100 pounds of drugs while arresting a man with a felony warrant in Tacoma, according to a media release. On Thursday, Pierce County investigators assisted the FBI and Department of Corrections with the arrest of a man who was wanted for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received a tip the man was not only staying in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard but was heavily armed and selling a large number of drugs. After the man was spotted in a car in the motel parking lot, he was pinned in by the arrest team’s cars and arrested. Inside his car, they found a stolen handgun.
q13fox.com
Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
q13fox.com
Deputies arrest drug dealer, seize 100 pounds of drugs stored in Tacoma hotel rooms
TACOMA, Wash. - Deputies arrested a drug dealer in Tacoma on Thursday, and found nearly 100 pounds of drugs that he had been storing inside of hotel rooms. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for the 43-year-old suspect after learning that he had been violating the conditions of his parole.
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Seven Counts of Animal Cruelty
An Onalaska woman who has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty fulfilled a summons to Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday with her attorney, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. Katherine A. Pratt, 48, of Onalaska, is facing three counts of first-degree animal cruelty, which is...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
Former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money was sentenced Friday. Allan “Benny” Thomas, 70, received a sentence of 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Thomas and his wife...
thejoltnews.com
TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
Chronicle
Centralia Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in Rollover Crash North of Centralia
Two Centralia teens, ages 13 and 16, were injured after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times north of Centralia at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The teens, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were traveling northbound on state Route 507...
Chronicle
Centralia Police Department Demos ‘Less-Lethal’ Round Launcher Implemented Last Year
If you see a Centralia police officer packing a large, intimidating-looking gun, it’s not a grenade launcher. It’s a 40 mm less-lethal round launcher, which the Centralia Police Department equipped every officer with last summer as a safer alternative to bean bag rounds. Bean bag rounds have the...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Guilty of Murdering His Parents at Their Maytown Home in 2021
A jury found a 31-year-old Thurston County man guilty of murdering his elderly parents in 2021. Josiah Sweeney, 31, has been convicted on two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violations of a protection order, according to Superior Court records. The jury...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
q13fox.com
Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
Chronicle
Gunman Shoot Man in Pierce County Who Intervened in Robbery, Then Robbed 14-Year-Old
A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon outside a Lakewood convenience store after he intervened in a robbery, according to Pierce County deputies. After the man was shot, deputies said the gunman robbed a 14-year-old boy who was walking by, stealing his backpack at gunpoint. No suspects have been...
