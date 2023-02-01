ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Charging at Man With ‘Machete-Like’ Knife During Dispute

Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of taking out “a large machete-like knife” and running toward a man during a dispute on Tuesday. A witness reported that the victim had arrived at a property in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street to pick up tools and was approached by the defendant, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 55, of Centralia, who spoke to the victim before he allegedly “pulled a knife and ran at (the victim).”
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Corrections Deputy Fired After Drunk Driving Arrest in 2022

A deputy at the Thurston County Corrections facility was fired Feb. 1 after being arrested in 2022 for drunk driving. According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was arrested in the Olympia area by Washington State Patrol last year for driving under the influence. He accepted a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving, which is a misdemeanor.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Updated: Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect

At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault, illegally possessing a firearm and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was also arrested on several outstanding Centralia Municipal Court warrants. The...
CENTRALIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during Tacoma arrest

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department seized nearly 100 pounds of drugs while arresting a man with a felony warrant in Tacoma, according to a media release. On Thursday, Pierce County investigators assisted the FBI and Department of Corrections with the arrest of a man who was wanted for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received a tip the man was not only staying in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard but was heavily armed and selling a large number of drugs. After the man was spotted in a car in the motel parking lot, he was pinned in by the arrest team’s cars and arrested. Inside his car, they found a stolen handgun.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies arrest drug dealer, seize 100 pounds of drugs stored in Tacoma hotel rooms

TACOMA, Wash. - Deputies arrested a drug dealer in Tacoma on Thursday, and found nearly 100 pounds of drugs that he had been storing inside of hotel rooms. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for the 43-year-old suspect after learning that he had been violating the conditions of his parole.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Seven Counts of Animal Cruelty

An Onalaska woman who has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty fulfilled a summons to Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday with her attorney, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. Katherine A. Pratt, 48, of Onalaska, is facing three counts of first-degree animal cruelty, which is...
ONALASKA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Chronicle

Centralia Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in Rollover Crash North of Centralia

Two Centralia teens, ages 13 and 16, were injured after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times north of Centralia at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The teens, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were traveling northbound on state Route 507...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned

Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
TOLEDO, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

