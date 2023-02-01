Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears
In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Bobcat tests positive for avian influenza in Washington
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confirmed that a bobcat from northeast Washington tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus H5N1 2.3.4.4 strain last month. This marks the fourth mammal in Washington State to test positive for HPAI since July of 2022. Three raccoons (one...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Mapping Mexico’s dengue fever hotspots
As many as one in five dengue fever deaths in the Americas occur in Mexico, and the rate of the disease’s severity has been increasing for decades, according to the World Health Organization. Now, a Rutgers researcher has generated data that could help curb the mosquito-borne illness in the country.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Psittacosis cases reported in Santa Fe, Argentina
Officials are reporting four cases of psittacosis, or “parrot fever” in the town of Rafaela in Santa Fe province. All of the patients are hospitalized for bilateral pneumonia derived from psittacosis, an acute and generalized infectious disease caused by Chlamydia psittaci, a type of bacteria found in the droppings of infected birds, which can transmit the infection to humans.
Comments / 0