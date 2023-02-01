Bolivia: Santa Cruz dengue count tops 2,000, Hospital health centers set up for treatment of kids with dengue

Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears
In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Dominican Republic: Four children hospitalized with diphtheria in Santo Domingo
Four children are admitted with a diagnosis of diphtheria at the Robert Reid Cabral hospital in Santo Domingo. The minors come from the communities of Barahona and Duvergé. These are children from two different families in two distant communities, implying an active outbreak in both communities. The children range...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Psittacosis cases reported in Santa Fe, Argentina
Officials are reporting four cases of psittacosis, or “parrot fever” in the town of Rafaela in Santa Fe province. All of the patients are hospitalized for bilateral pneumonia derived from psittacosis, an acute and generalized infectious disease caused by Chlamydia psittaci, a type of bacteria found in the droppings of infected birds, which can transmit the infection to humans.
outbreaknewstoday.com
NIH researcher’s Sudan virus vaccine protects macaques in challenge
A National Institutes of Health research group with extensive experience studying ebolavirus countermeasures has successfully developed a vaccine against Sudan virus (SUDV) based on the licensed Ebola virus (EBOV) vaccine. SUDV, identified in 1976, is one of the four viruses known to cause human Ebolavirus disease. The new vaccine, VSV-SUDV, completely protected cynomolgus macaques against a lethal SUDV challenge. The findings were published in the journal The Lancet Microbe.
Comments / 0