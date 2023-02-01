ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Erik ten Hag knows Manchester United still have work to do to win Carabao Cup

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjiMx_0kZOVQnX00

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side have to finish the job at Wembley after sealing their place in the Carabao Cup final.

United will face Newcastle in the showpiece on February 26 after they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the semi-final second leg at Old Trafford to seal a 5-0 aggregate win.

The foundations were laid with a 3-0 triumph at the City Ground in last week’s first leg and quickfire goals in the second half from Anthony Martial and Fred rubber-stamped their trip to the capital.

It is their first domestic final since 2018, when they lost the FA Cup, and puts them one win away from ending a six-year trophy drought, going back to the 2017 Europa League success under Jose Mourinho.

Ten Hag knows it is not job done, saying: “It’s good to reach the final, but it’s not about reaching the final, it’s about winning it that’s going to be tough, a great opponent.

“Now the focus is on the Premier League, in two days it will continue. It has to give the motivation in the first place, we want to bring that cup to the fans.

“But in this moment I’m not looking ahead, we’re focusing on other things, a big week is coming up, we have Crystal Palace and then two games against Leeds and they are going to be great games, derby games that we are looking forward to.”

Another positive for United was the return of Jadon Sancho , who made his first United appearance since October after a lengthy absence.

Sancho was “not in the right status or fitness state” having done an individual fitness programme in the Netherlands rather than travel to the squad’s winter camp to Spain.

He returned to huge cheers from the Old Trafford crowd and Ten Hag is looking forward to getting the 22-year-old back to his best.

“Most important players (have to) enjoy football, which gives energy, that gives them the motivation to act and to perform,” the Dutchman added.

“I think it was great, the reception from the fans to him, and also that will give him even more a push to continue in the way he’s now acting, he’s just started again, the restart he’s back at Carrington for two weeks, we see that smile and hopefully he can keep that and contribute to the team.

“He already showed his quality this season for instance, the game against Liverpool, a great goal, scored against Leicester, he had some really good games, Spurs, he already showed his great capabilities.

“I hope when you are available all the time and play often together with the players we have now in the midfield and front line, our attacking play will improve and create more chances, then it’s a process players enjoy more and better motivated to work together.”

Forest boss Steve Cooper knew his side blew any chance they had by losing last week’s first leg, but was proud of how far the club have come.

They had chances to make a game of it in the first half but Brennan Johnson and Emmanuel Dennis both missed and they went out with a whimper.

“We are overall disappointed we haven’t got through because when you get this far you want to go one step further,” he said.

“The damage was done last week and I couldn’t say that before because it was a defeatist message. If we score the clear-cut chances in the first half, or even one of them, then it is a different game. United over the two legs have been far better than us.

“We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact we have got to a semi-final and how many clubs would have loved to have been on the stage we have been on in the last couple of games? The first time in 30 years.

“This time last season we were 10th in the Championship, so for us to try and compete in the Premier League and get to semi-finals tells us that the club is on an upward projection.”

There was a flashpoint in the second half when Johnson clashed with Alejandro Garnacho after the United winger appeared to say something inflammatory, but Cooper would not be drawn on the matter.

“Yeah, I don’t want to comment on that,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City must overturn their woeful recent record at Tottenham Hotspur if they are to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race.Pep Guardiola’s side have lost all four of their previous visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and without scoring a goal.They have the chance to reduce Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to two points, however, after Mikel Arteta’s team were beaten by Everton on Saturday.Tottenham were beaten 4-2 by Manchester City two weeks ago after leading 2-0 at half-time. They can close the gap to Newcastle to...
The Independent

Eddie Howe warns Newcastle they cannot expect to win every game

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle United they cannot expect to win every game as they attempt to turn a promising season into a remarkable one.Four days after securing their first cup final berth since 1999, the Magpies were held to a frustrating 1-1 Premier League draw by West Ham at St James’ Park on Saturday, slipping below Manchester United in fourth place in the table as a result.It was their fourth draw in five league outings, two of them on Tyneside, but Howe was pragmatic as he surveyed a result which left his side four points clear of Tottenham in...
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi contract: PSG want to re-sign the superstar, but Inter Miami, Barcelona among possible suitors

It is now February, the winter transfer window is closed and Lionel Messi is yet to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The Argentina international has returned to club action with the French champions but is far from at his best right now -- like his teammates. Messi, 35, is still on a high after winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup with his Albiceleste side in Qatar and reports emerged shortly after that success that PSG were close to tying him down to new terms. However, no extended deal at Parc des Princes has been announced yet and rumors linking him with moves elsewhere have regularly surfaced. So, where are we at with knowing where Messi might be playing his soccer beyond the end of this current season?
The Independent

Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.Tottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse fixture just two weeks ago - but Pep Guardiola has lost all...
The Independent

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

Napoli might be running away with a huge lead in Serie A, but behind the champions-elect is a fierce battle for Champions League spots.Five clubs are fighting over the other three places, including Inter Milan and AC Milan - who meet each other on Sunday night.These two rivals are the most recent teams to claim the Scudetto, though both are well off the pace in the title fight this term. Inter are second, AC sixth, but only two points separate them heading into this fixture, while Inter are 13 behind Napoli.The Rossoneri are four without a win in the league,...
The Independent

Lee Johnson hopes two-week break can ease Hibs’ injury concerns

Lee Johnson hopes a fortnight’s break will allow many of Hibernian’s injured players to make a full recovery.The Easter Road side were without striker Kevin Nisbet for the 1-0 win at St Mirren, settled by Elie Youan’s second-half strike.They then lost Harry McKirdy and Joe Newell during the match after both sustained knocks.With Hibs already out of the Scottish Cup, they now do not play again until Kilmarnock are the visitors on February 18.And Johnson hopes the break will serve his injured players well, saying: “The biggest thing (about having a fortnight’s break) is getting the injured players back fit.“They’ve...
The Independent

England won’t panic after Calcutta Cup setback, insists Lewis Ludlam

Lewis Ludlam insists there is no sense of panic after England launched the Steve Borthwick era with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland that placed an early dent in their GuinnessSix Nations title chase.Gregor Townsend’s side came out on top of a seven-try Calcutta Cup classic to post a third successive victory over the Auld Enemy and register consecutive wins at Twickenham for the first time in the fixture’s 152-year history.England led by a single point heading into the final 10 minutes but the defensive frailty apparent throughout was exposed again when turbo-charged wing Duhan van der Merwe struck for the...
The Independent

Six Nations: England must endure pain in order to grow, Borthwick says after Scotland loss

England head coach Steve Borthwick said his side must endure some “pain” in order to grow, following a gut-wrenching Six Nations loss to Scotland at Twickenham.Duhan van der Merwe inspired the Scots to a dramatic victory which saw them retain the Calcutta Cup with a 29-23 bonus-point win.“We’ll have a good look at it and I think this is part of the growth of the team, you have to go through some pain,” Borthwick said.“I can see some aspects we’re working upon and I can see some things we need to improve upon.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Six Nations: England players 'desperate' to impress, Steve Borthwick saysEngland players ‘desperate’ to impress on Six Nations stage, Steve Borthwick saysSix Nations: Steve Borthwick drops Manu Tuilagi for Scotland opener
The Independent

Warren Gatland bemoans Wales’ poor discipline after Ireland defeat

Warren Gatland has lamented “discipline and soft penalties” as key factors behind Wales’ heaviest Six Nations home defeat for 22 years.Gatland’s team will head to Edinburgh next weekend for an appointment with resurgent Scotland, knowing that their tournament hopes and ambitions are already under intense scrutiny.A 34-10 loss to title favourites Ireland at the Principality Stadium shredded any fairy-tale script that might have accompanied Gatland’s return for his second stint as Wales head coach.It ended up being Wales’ biggest Six Nations reversal in Cardiff since Ireland crushed them 36-6 in 2001.And while Wales have won on six of their last...
The Independent

Sean Long unfazed by pressure as he looks to lead Featherstone into Super League

Former Super League star Sean Long begins his quest to lead Featherstone Rovers into the top flight when their Betfred Championship campaign kicks off at newly promoted Keighley Cougars on Monday.The 46-year-old, who won four league titles and five Challenge Cups during a headline-grabbing playing career with St Helens, says he is unfazed by the expectations that come with his first head coaching role.Rovers, who lost Million Pound Games to Toronto and Toulouse in 2019 and 2021 respectively and were stunned by Batley in last season’s semi-finals, start as hefty favourites this time round after a number of top-quality additions.Chris...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy