Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dining Options Are Plentiful in Deep EllumSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Related
Traffic, safety main concerns at Frisco Universal theme park meeting
After rescheduling due to bad weather, Frisco residents and representatives gathered for a meet and greet to discuss the proposed Universal Kids Frisco theme park. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) While some people are excited about the new Universal theme park coming to Frisco, others continue to have concerns about safety and...
Plano hopes to resume city services on Friday
As temperatures crept above 32 degrees on Thursday, the city of Plano was thawing out – at least in the short term. There were still worries that roads could freeze over again as the temperatures drop below freezing Friday morning.
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
Richardson ISD closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather
Richardson ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3 due to severe weather. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Richardson ISD schools and offices will be closed Feb. 3 due to campus and travel conditions related to this week’s winter storms. While conditions on many main roads within RISD have improved, conditions on...
With winter storm passing, school districts expect to open Feb. 6
Highways in Denton County remained frozen early Feb. 3, but temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The winter storm that arrived in North Texas last week is passing, but local school districts decided to remain closed on Feb. 3. Officials plan for school doors to...
Plano issues update on closures, road conditions as winter weather continues
According to a news release from the city of Plano, the streets are "icy and slick," and conditions are worse than Jan. 31. (Courtesy City of Plano) As Texas heads into its third day of inclement weather, the city of Plano has released an update regarding closures, road conditions and accidents.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to resume trash and recycling collection on Friday
Icy alleyways are forcing the City of Frisco’s solid waste contractor to revise its schedule for collecting trash and recycling following four days of inclement weather. Beginning Friday, Feb. 3, both trash and recycling will be collected – starting with Thursday route customers. Both trash and recycling carts should be placed out for collection by 7 a.m.
murphymonitor.com
City adding hooded turn lanes to FM 544
The city of Murphy is taking a proactive approach by adding safety measures in an effort to prevent future accidents due to traffic and congestion and to aid those entering and exiting the shopping centers. As of Monday, Jan. 30, and continuing for about 90 days, work crews from Greeniverse...
More closures, cancellations reported in Flower Mound
Icy roads have resulted in several Feb. 1 closures and cancellations in Flower Mound. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The town of Flower Mound has announced closings effective Feb. 1 and until further notice. Per the town website, the following updates are in place:. Road conditions. Emergency crews responded to several stuck...
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
Several Plano services closed due to winter weather
The city of Plano is temporarily closing some of its services due to the winter storm. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Due to inclement weather, the city of Plano has temporarily closed a number of facilities and services. According to a news release from the city, the following closures are in effect:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Marina Roof Covered in Ice Partially Collapses on Boats at Joe Pool Lake
Damage is being assessed after a part of the roof collapsed over several slips at Lynn Creek Marina on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area Friday morning. The roof over one dock at the marina partially collapsed onto several boats. It's not known...
Highland Village officials: Sand crews working Jan. 31 to alleviate icy conditions
A winter weather blast hit North Texas this week, forcing closures in the city of Highland Village. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) In an effort to alleviate icy road conditions, street crews will be sanding major thoroughfares in Highland Village on Jan. 31, officials said in a release. City hall will remain...
Dallas ISD cancels classes Feb. 3 due to winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will remain closed Feb. 3 due to the winter weather, with district office staff working remotely. Late Feb. 2, the district announced that all schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal...
Town of Flower Mound announces weather-related closures for Jan. 31
Icy weather hit North Texas this week, forcing several town closures in Flower Mound. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Icy weather has forced the town of Flower Mound to close several services on Jan. 31, according to a town release. Officials announced that the Town Hall, the municipal court, the senior center,...
Parts of southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Dallas shut down due to icy roads, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 over Clarendon Drive were shut down for several hours due to icy conditions that have caused major traffic issues on roadways Friday. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that all lanes were shut down due to the highway being...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney police urge residents to stay off roadways amid inclement winter weather
This week, the McKinney Police Department has been urging residents to stay off the roads amid inclement winter weather, posting photos of icy roads around town. On Thursday, the department posted a different series of photos: these depicted a car submerged in water.
dallasexpress.com
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parents Get Kids Out of the House as School Leaders Grapple With Depleted Snow Days
The bright sunshine and warmer temperature are so far overdue for so many North Texans, especially parents, who had to entertain and supervise children while trying to work. It was pretty at first, a fun break for family time, but eventually, we had our fill. "We've read every book, played...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0