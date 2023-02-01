Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
Public Comment and Sewer Line Replace Among Agenda Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting – Feb 6
The meeting will be held on Feb. 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. View the agenda and packet in its entirety here. CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL. ROLL CALL. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE. 1. PETITION OF...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
wcti12.com
Couple dead from gunshot wounds, law enforcement believes it to be murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to 1113 Lexington Downs Drive in Greenville and found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home. It happened around 1:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Law enforcement entered the home and found 62-year-old William Oscar...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 1, 2 & 3
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Maria Goins, Morehead City. Maria Camile Goins, 37, of...
WNCT
Julep restaurant looks to bring the garden to your table in Greenville
Julep restaurant manager Brittany Turner goes into detail about their unique restaurant menu in Greenville. Julep restaurant looks to bring the garden to your …. Julep restaurant manager Brittany Turner goes into detail about their unique restaurant menu in Greenville. Ayden Celebrates 132 years. Ayden is preparing to celebrate 132...
Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
Giddy Up Coffeehouse looks to warm up everyone who enters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a unique name with good coffee and side items that will have you galloping back for more. Giddy-Up Coffeehouse in Greenville, located at 1872 W. Arlington Blvd, has various coffees and cheese danishes to check out. The new coffeehouse also has a drive-thru window for people on the go. View […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Another historical mystery put to rest
The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Group tells commissioners it’s not ok to pray after meetings begin
The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners have been asked to change how prayers are conducted at the beginning of their meetings, because it appears to be involution of the Establishment Clause within the First Amendment. Commissioners received a letter two weeks ago from Ian Smith, a staff attorney with Americans...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
Rescue dog joins Morehead City Police force through donation
MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department will soon start training with its newest addition: a Belgian Malinois rescue named Ranger. He will be teamed up with officer Justin Jones. Ranger was donated to the station on Feb. 1 by East Coast Canine Inc. through a partnership with the Mona Pants Foundation. […]
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Mayor and City Manager Appointed to Board of Bradham’s Legacy
Correction: It was originally stated that Bengel owned The Birthplace of Pepsi store, but after further research, she is a managing partner for the Birthplace of Pepsi. Citizens voiced concerns over lack of transparency and process during last night’s special meeting of the New Bern Board of Aldermen (BOA) regarding the sale of 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots.”
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
Highway Patrol looking for suspect in deadly hit and run in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 96-year-old woman on Friday. In a Facebook post, officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a call at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Rd. in Duplin County. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was struck by […]
WITN
Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to...
WITN
Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern middle school was put on lockdown after two people were seen walking around one of their buildings, one who appeared to be armed. A faculty member at Grover Fields Middle School saw the two and alerted the school resource officer this afternoon.
