ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 1, 2 & 3

Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Maria Goins, Morehead City. Maria Camile Goins, 37, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Julep restaurant looks to bring the garden to your table in Greenville

Julep restaurant manager Brittany Turner goes into detail about their unique restaurant menu in Greenville. Julep restaurant looks to bring the garden to your …. Julep restaurant manager Brittany Turner goes into detail about their unique restaurant menu in Greenville. Ayden Celebrates 132 years. Ayden is preparing to celebrate 132...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Giddy Up Coffeehouse looks to warm up everyone who enters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a unique name with good coffee and side items that will have you galloping back for more. Giddy-Up Coffeehouse in Greenville, located at 1872 W. Arlington Blvd, has various coffees and cheese danishes to check out. The new coffeehouse also has a drive-thru window for people on the go. View […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Another historical mystery put to rest

The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

One killed in Pitt County shooting

BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
BETHEL, NC
WNCT

People & Places: C.D.’s Grill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Group tells commissioners it’s not ok to pray after meetings begin

The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners have been asked to change how prayers are conducted at the beginning of their meetings, because it appears to be involution of the Establishment Clause within the First Amendment. Commissioners received a letter two weeks ago from Ian Smith, a staff attorney with Americans...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rescue dog joins Morehead City Police force through donation

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department will soon start training with its newest addition: a Belgian Malinois rescue named Ranger. He will be teamed up with officer Justin Jones. Ranger was donated to the station on Feb. 1 by East Coast Canine Inc. through a partnership with the Mona Pants Foundation. […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Mayor and City Manager Appointed to Board of Bradham’s Legacy

Correction: It was originally stated that Bengel owned The Birthplace of Pepsi store, but after further research, she is a managing partner for the Birthplace of Pepsi. Citizens voiced concerns over lack of transparency and process during last night’s special meeting of the New Bern Board of Aldermen (BOA) regarding the sale of 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots.”
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern middle school was put on lockdown after two people were seen walking around one of their buildings, one who appeared to be armed. A faculty member at Grover Fields Middle School saw the two and alerted the school resource officer this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy