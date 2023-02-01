ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX8 News

Kernersville Navy veteran gets home makeover

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives.  After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

School Skillers visit rock house, make donations

At the conclusion of their October meeting, School Skippers 4-H Club members pose with their completed autumn leaves ornament craft and bags filled with their donations for the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. Submitted photo. School Skippers 4-H Club co-leader Leslie Bray Brewer did a half-hour presentation about Col. Jack Martin,...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event

Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
BURLINGTON, NC
Outsider.com

Boy, 14-Years-Old, Dead After First Rodeo Bull Ride

A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at the rodeo for the first time and went into cardiac arrest, per officials and the child’s family. The tragic incident occurred at the Rafter K Rodeo Winter Series at the American Legion Post 290 venue in King, North Carolina, on Saturday. The young bull rider was identified Denim Bradshaw by event organizers in a subsequent Facebook post, and later by his mother, who penned a heartbreaking post of her own.
KING, NC
Mount Airy News

J.E.B. Stuart birthday event set for Saturday

ARARAT, Va. — Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s life came to a tragic end in 1864, but the happy occasion of his birth is still being commemorated 190 years later. This will include an annual birthday celebration this coming Saturday at the Ararat Ruritan Club building. It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to include a variety of activities such as live music, with admission free to the public.
ARARAT, VA
alamancenews.com

Charged: daughter, boyfriend steal $20,000+ from elderly mother while she’s in hospital

A homeless couple have been arrested after they allegedly pilfered more than $20,000 from the woman’s elderly mother while she was in and out of the hospital. Nancy Ann Minor and her boyfriend Nicholas James Weaver, Jr. were both taken into custody on Tuesday based on the results of an investigation that the local sheriff’s office launched in July of last year.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour

Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
LEXINGTON, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Grace’s Goodies, LLC makes tasty treats for appreciative customers

“The face reveals what the spirit is doing. Your smile, a simple gesture, is worth more than millions.” –Ralph Emerson. Grace’s Goodies, LLC, is a non-profit organization, located in Greensboro and owned and operated by Rev. Kenneth and LaShawna Grace Miller. They spreads much joy baking delicious deserts for the homeless, church members, neighbors, friends, family members, the sick and shut- in seniors across neighboring towns, delivering and receiving smiling faces of love.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

