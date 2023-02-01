Read full article on original website
North Carolina Couple Arrested for Murder in Connection with Toddler's Death After Alleged ExorcismsWestland NewsMount Airy, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Kernersville Navy veteran gets home makeover
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives. After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up […]
WXII 12
Local Asheboro organizations team up to hold community warming center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Local organizations in Asheboro made sure those in need were warm and safe Friday night during a community warming center on brewer street. They also provided a warm meal, a cot to rest, and items like clothes and hygiene products. "We are all human we are...
thestokesnews.com
School Skillers visit rock house, make donations
At the conclusion of their October meeting, School Skippers 4-H Club members pose with their completed autumn leaves ornament craft and bags filled with their donations for the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. Submitted photo. School Skippers 4-H Club co-leader Leslie Bray Brewer did a half-hour presentation about Col. Jack Martin,...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event
Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
Randolph County 8-year-old gives back to Humane Society for birthday
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young man in the Piedmont Triad used his birthday as a chance to give, rather than receive. Kane Simmons of Asheboro celebrated his eighth birthday by giving back to animals in need. His mom said that when they talked about what he wanted for his birthday, he said he […]
Boy, 14-Years-Old, Dead After First Rodeo Bull Ride
A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at the rodeo for the first time and went into cardiac arrest, per officials and the child’s family. The tragic incident occurred at the Rafter K Rodeo Winter Series at the American Legion Post 290 venue in King, North Carolina, on Saturday. The young bull rider was identified Denim Bradshaw by event organizers in a subsequent Facebook post, and later by his mother, who penned a heartbreaking post of her own.
Mount Airy News
J.E.B. Stuart birthday event set for Saturday
ARARAT, Va. — Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s life came to a tragic end in 1864, but the happy occasion of his birth is still being commemorated 190 years later. This will include an annual birthday celebration this coming Saturday at the Ararat Ruritan Club building. It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to include a variety of activities such as live music, with admission free to the public.
Man shot in back in Winston-Salem on Indiana Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, […]
alamancenews.com
Charged: daughter, boyfriend steal $20,000+ from elderly mother while she’s in hospital
A homeless couple have been arrested after they allegedly pilfered more than $20,000 from the woman’s elderly mother while she was in and out of the hospital. Nancy Ann Minor and her boyfriend Nicholas James Weaver, Jr. were both taken into custody on Tuesday based on the results of an investigation that the local sheriff’s office launched in July of last year.
WBTV
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
WXII 12
'I was very hurt': Eden fire destroys redevelopment project aimed to create apartments, jobs, customers for nearby small businesses
EDEN, N.C. — The mayor of Eden said the former Spray Cotton Mills that caught fire was a redevelopment project that would've created more apartments, jobs and customers to support nearby small businesses. INVESTIGATION:. Eden fire leaders said their crews began battling the fire Wednesday night after 10:30 p.m.
Southside Johnny’s temporarily closed; safety review plan activated after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro has voluntarily closed his business following a visit to the gentleman’s club from a safety review board. Officials said a safety review plan was needed after a shooting inside the club last Sunday. The owner reportedly spoke with officials about safety concerns and was […]
North Carolina man helps transform community for people facing homelessness
People in east Winston-Salem are helping transform their own community.
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
alamancenews.com
Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour
Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
caswellmessenger.com
Grace’s Goodies, LLC makes tasty treats for appreciative customers
“The face reveals what the spirit is doing. Your smile, a simple gesture, is worth more than millions.” –Ralph Emerson. Grace’s Goodies, LLC, is a non-profit organization, located in Greensboro and owned and operated by Rev. Kenneth and LaShawna Grace Miller. They spreads much joy baking delicious deserts for the homeless, church members, neighbors, friends, family members, the sick and shut- in seniors across neighboring towns, delivering and receiving smiling faces of love.
WXII 12
Detention officer vacancies rise at Forsyth Co. jail; conditions becoming 'inhumane', inmates say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates at the Forsyth County Detention Center (FCDC) said they are angry and scared now that detention officer shortages are impacting them at the jail. The rise in vacancies is happening after mandatory schedule changes were announced. This is a story WXII 12 News has...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
