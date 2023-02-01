Read full article on original website
Bill would cap EpiPen price at $60 in Colorado
Colorado lawmakers are advancing a bill that would cap the price of EpiPen. Lisa D'Souza reports.
Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified
The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police.
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
Hundreds remembered on Colorado Missing Persons Day
There are over 500 people missing in Colorado, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Speer
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Speer Boulevard Thursday night.
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.
An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers
If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports.
Denver Police announce new fentanyl unit
A new Denver police unit will be focused on fentanyl crimes.
Officer in critical condition after falling off bridge
A Fountain officer fell from a bridge after trying to apprehend a suspect during a car chase. Vicente Arenas reports.
The hidden history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood
Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points.
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports.
Teen's age played a part in deadly DUI sentencing
An 18-year-old woman was sentenced to work release after killing two people in a drunk-driving crash, but she was still legally a minor at the time of the crime. Gabby Easterwood reports.
35 Colorado Festivals & Events in 2023 (By Month)
I'm a Colorado local here to guide you to the best festivals in Colorado!. These 35 events and festivals include some of the greatest things to do Colorado offers. Many are festivals free to attend, and there are events for every month of the year!. Kick off ski season,...
Police Explorer Program aims to recruit young people
The Aurora Police Department's Explorer Academy is aimed at attracting young, future officers. Evan Kruegel reports.
Private airport parking lot plagued huge potholes
Colorado's temperature changes are causing huge pot holes in parking lots near Denver's airport. Shaul Turner reports.
CSP Says Distracted Driving is Getting Ridiculous
Colorado State Patrol wants you to keep your head up and your phone down. Even with repeated warnings to the public, inattentive driving is increasing across Colorado, often with dire consequences to the emergency personnel and law enforcement whose job it is to try to keep the rest of us safe. This time it’s a box truck driver who veered out of his lane and sideswiped a Colorado State Patrol trooper.
Teen girl hit crossing East Colfax dies
A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive.
Tickets for Frozen Dead Guy Days now on sale
The Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival will be held in Estes Park this year.
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show
As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
