(Most) press not invited to meeting about Great Barrington housing needs

Great Barrington — A discussion about Great Barrington’s housing needs was held via Zoom on Tuesday, January 31. According to Eileen Mooney, who publishes the online NEWSletter, the meeting was sponsored by the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association, Berkshire Housing, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, and 1Berkshire. However,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski looks back at 2022, looks forward to budget season for fiscal 2023-2024

Great Barrington — The town has announced tentative dates for planning sessions devoted to the Fiscal 2023-2024 budget. The sessions are scheduled to be held on Zoom. The first three meetings, which will be held on Tuesday, February 28; Wednesday, March 1; and Tuesday, March 7, are all scheduled for the review of the proposed budgets of town departments. A meeting that will be a review and discussion of the proposed budget is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8. The final public hearing for the proposed fiscal 2023-2024 budget is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22. Each meeting is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property

WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bricks Falling from North Adams Mill Causes Sidewalk Closure

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The sidewalk is once again closed on the south side of Union Street along the historic Hoosac Mill because of falling bricks. The century-old mill had a catastrophic roof collapse more than a decade ago, caused by excessive snow load, and the interior had to be gutted and the walls fortified.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
wamc.org

Hot Plate Brewing Company opens today in Pittsfield

It’s a brew day at Hot Plate Brewing Company. Co-founder Sarah Real measures out hops in a bowl. “So, hops are actually a cousin of the cannabis plant," she explained to WAMC. "So, it's a leafy flower, you use the female ones. Go girl power, use the female ones. That's what are hops. So, it is a flower that grows, it grows at a very specific latitude. So that's why you have kind of the strip across like Oregon, Washington, there's actually a hop grower, Four Star Farms here in Massachusetts, she's awesome. And then that it's the same latitude as the hops grown in Germany and over there. So, that's why you get this specific latitude that it's grown. Harvest is usually around end of August, sort of September. And so, the hops for the year are picked, packaged, pelletized- So, this is a little pellet. So, all the flowers are put down into this pellet, they're dried out, put down in this pellet in a matter of a month, and you have that for the entire year.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old

Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal

POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
POWNAL, VT
theberkshireedge.com

Queer Men of the Berkshires seeks to reunify Queer men in the postpandemic, greater Berkshire Region

Great Barrington — A new group, Queer Men of the Berkshires (Q-MoB), has been formed to empower queer men in the greater Berkshire region. According to group steering committee member Bart Church, the idea behind the group is to create activity and support groups, classes, and resources that foster community for queer men. The group currently has a membership of 32 members and six activity groups.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
tourcounsel.com

Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts

The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

