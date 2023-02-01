Read full article on original website
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
theberkshireedge.com
(Most) press not invited to meeting about Great Barrington housing needs
Great Barrington — A discussion about Great Barrington’s housing needs was held via Zoom on Tuesday, January 31. According to Eileen Mooney, who publishes the online NEWSletter, the meeting was sponsored by the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association, Berkshire Housing, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, and 1Berkshire. However,...
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski looks back at 2022, looks forward to budget season for fiscal 2023-2024
Great Barrington — The town has announced tentative dates for planning sessions devoted to the Fiscal 2023-2024 budget. The sessions are scheduled to be held on Zoom. The first three meetings, which will be held on Tuesday, February 28; Wednesday, March 1; and Tuesday, March 7, are all scheduled for the review of the proposed budgets of town departments. A meeting that will be a review and discussion of the proposed budget is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8. The final public hearing for the proposed fiscal 2023-2024 budget is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22. Each meeting is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m.
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property
WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
theberkshireedge.com
At annual town meeting citizen petitions on HWW, short-term rental bylaw, cell phone tower regulations
Great Barrington — Five citizen petitions for this year’s annual town meeting have been certified by Town Clerk Jennifer Messina. The articles will be on the warrant on the annual town meeting agenda, which, on the citizen’s article petitions, is listed as scheduled for May 1. According...
These Holyoke businesses should not serve or sell alcohol, pending inspections
The City of Holyoke issued an advisory to several establishments that should not be selling or serving alcohol until their liquor license is addressed.
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
The Absolute Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Right Next to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. And when we're currently going through a deep freeze in New England, it certainly doesn't help with that. In fact, they...
Untreated water discharged into West Springfield stream
The West Springfield Department of Public Works (DPU) is informing residents of untreated water that had discharged into a nearby river Friday morning.
iBerkshires.com
Bricks Falling from North Adams Mill Causes Sidewalk Closure
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The sidewalk is once again closed on the south side of Union Street along the historic Hoosac Mill because of falling bricks. The century-old mill had a catastrophic roof collapse more than a decade ago, caused by excessive snow load, and the interior had to be gutted and the walls fortified.
wamc.org
Hot Plate Brewing Company opens today in Pittsfield
It’s a brew day at Hot Plate Brewing Company. Co-founder Sarah Real measures out hops in a bowl. “So, hops are actually a cousin of the cannabis plant," she explained to WAMC. "So, it's a leafy flower, you use the female ones. Go girl power, use the female ones. That's what are hops. So, it is a flower that grows, it grows at a very specific latitude. So that's why you have kind of the strip across like Oregon, Washington, there's actually a hop grower, Four Star Farms here in Massachusetts, she's awesome. And then that it's the same latitude as the hops grown in Germany and over there. So, that's why you get this specific latitude that it's grown. Harvest is usually around end of August, sort of September. And so, the hops for the year are picked, packaged, pelletized- So, this is a little pellet. So, all the flowers are put down into this pellet, they're dried out, put down in this pellet in a matter of a month, and you have that for the entire year.”
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old
Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
The Best Bakery in All of Massachusetts is Right Here in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', went out of their...
Building fire on Lyman Street in South Hadley
South Hadley firefighters were sent to 105 Lyman Street for a building fire on Saturday.
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Defense attorney blasts Bennington County state’s attorney as rift goes public
Richard P. Burgoon Jr. accused Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage of “bullying tactics” in a letter sent Monday to Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark. Marthage has defended her actions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney blasts Bennington County state’s attorney as rift goes public.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal
POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
theberkshireedge.com
Queer Men of the Berkshires seeks to reunify Queer men in the postpandemic, greater Berkshire Region
Great Barrington — A new group, Queer Men of the Berkshires (Q-MoB), has been formed to empower queer men in the greater Berkshire region. According to group steering committee member Bart Church, the idea behind the group is to create activity and support groups, classes, and resources that foster community for queer men. The group currently has a membership of 32 members and six activity groups.
tourcounsel.com
Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts
The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
