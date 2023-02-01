Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Bure records 11th hat trick
1943 — Montreal’s Ray Getliffe scores five goals to lead the Canadiens to an 8-3 triumph over the Boston Bruins. 1958 — Ted Williams signs a contract with the Boston Red Sox for $135,000, making him the highest paid player in major league history. 1967 — Muhammad...
McCollum, Pelicans host the Kings
Sacramento Kings (29-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-27, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Sacramento will play on Sunday. The Pelicans are 17-14 in conference matchups. New Orleans averages 115.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per...
Green Bay faces Milwaukee, looks to stop road slide
Green Bay Phoenix (2-22, 1-12 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Milwaukee looking to end its 15-game road skid. The Panthers are 10-2 in home games. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in one-possession games. The Phoenix are 1-12 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay has...
Minnesota visits Arizona after shootout win
Minnesota Wild (27-17-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (16-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Coyotes +190, Wild -225 BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Minnesota Wild after the Wild defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout. Arizona is 16-28-6 overall and...
James pulls within 63 of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night. James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding...
Golden State 119, Dallas 113
DALLAS (113) Finney-Smith 5-11 5-6 18, Jo.Green 5-12 2-4 12, Powell 4-5 2-3 10, Dinwiddie 9-17 4-5 25, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 3-3 22, Bullock 2-4 0-0 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 3-8 4-4 11, Lawson 2-4 0-0 5, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Wright IV 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 39-85 21-27 113.
NICHOLLS STATE 92, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Terrell 3-4, Spencer 2-4, Nelson 1-2, Jones 1-5, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Littles, Spencer, Terrell). Turnovers: 8 (Huffman 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Amir-Paul, Del Cadia). Steals: 10 (Del Cadia 3,...
Milwaukee 123, Miami 115
Percentages: FG .446, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Martin 2-6, Herro 2-8, Butler 1-2, Highsmith 1-4, Strus 1-4, Vincent 1-6, Dedmon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dedmon, Martin). Turnovers: 7 (Herro 2, Vincent 2, Adebayo, Martin, Strus). Steals: 9 (Vincent 3, Adebayo 2, Butler,...
Maryland 81, Minnesota 46
MARYLAND (16-7) Reese 8-10 0-2 16, Scott 5-12 1-2 13, Carey 2-3 1-1 7, Hart 3-5 1-1 7, Young 6-9 1-1 14, Emilien 1-1 0-0 2, Long 2-5 0-1 5, Martinez 4-9 0-0 11, Cornish 0-3 1-2 1, Batchelor 1-3 0-0 2, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 1-2 1-1 3, Dziuba 0-1 0-0 0, Karkus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 6-11 81.
