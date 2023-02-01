Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Texas A&M Parsons Mounted Cavalry prepares for Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive
SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University’s 70-member Parsons Mounted Cavalry saddled up for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio Saturday. “This is the troop element, and they are getting their halters and their bridles on. The seniors are putting their sabers on their horses,” senior cavalry student Maria Hall said.
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
After restoring power to 40K in San Antonio, CPS Energy heads to Austin
CPS Energy restored power to more than 40,000 San Antonians.
KSAT 12
Tree branch clean-up takes multiple days and extra helping hands after freeze in Hill Country
BULVERDE, Texas – The cold did not last long. However, the damage left behind is still leaving an impact. Tree branches are littered across the hill country after ice from this week’s storm caused branches to break. Some of those branches struck power lines causing outages across Texas.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
KENS 5
The winter storm might have created perfect conditions for tree-killing fungus to thrive
SAN ANTONIO — "Oak wilt" is a general name for a fungus that kills oak trees. While it may not be on the radar of homeowners while cleaning up after the latest winter storm, arborist Mark Duff tells KENS 5 this is a perfect time for that fungus to get out of control.
KSAT 12
First all-Black, all-female group chosen to lead graduation at JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, an all-female, all-Black Commander of the Airmen Team at JBSA-Lackland was selected based on their qualifications and experience to lead a graduation ceremony. “Being a Black woman in the military — or a woman of color at all — in a position...
Rain and ice continue to cause issues in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — After three days of freezing weather conditions, rain and ice continue to be an issue Thursday morning in Bexar County, weighing down power lines and leaving significant damage. People living in parts of the north side and Stone Oak are dealing with downed trees blocking driveways...
KSAT 12
Mars Volta playing at San Antonio’s Boeing Center at Tech Port
SAN ANTONIO – The Mars Volta has announced a U.S. tour for this May, and that includes a stop in San Antonio. The progressive rock band, formed in El Paso, will play at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on May 16. The concert will have support from singer Teri Gender Bender.
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
KSAT 12
Home declared total loss after fire Saturday morning, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire around 10 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a residential home on fire in the 300 block of Kenmar Drive, not far from I-10 and E. Houston Street. Battalion Chief Mark...
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
KENS 5
Transmission line outages left thousands without power this week
Transmission lines maintained by the Lower Colorado River Authority led to outages in Boerne, New Braunfels and San Antonio. Local utilities waited for repairs.
Delta Airlines to resume offering nonstop flights from San Antonio to New York
Delta Airlines hopes to offer 20% more seats this summer from the Lone Star State to locations around the country.
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
