KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
KSAT 12

Home declared total loss after fire Saturday morning, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire around 10 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a residential home on fire in the 300 block of Kenmar Drive, not far from I-10 and E. Houston Street. Battalion Chief Mark...
