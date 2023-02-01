Read full article on original website
Texas man found guilty of manslaughter in connection to wife’s death, deputies say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was found guilty of manslaughter Friday afternoon in connection to the death of his wife. Andre McDonald, 43, was found guilty on charges of manslaughter, a second degree felony, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. According to a previous report from the Associated Press, McDonald bought a […]
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
ANDRE MCDONALD TRIAL | How the jury went from deadlock to a unanimous verdict
SAN ANTONIO — The jury in the Andre McDonald trial was able to reach its verdict Friday afternoon only after the judge made a controversial move in the courtroom. The jurors at one point were deadlocked, unable to agree on whether to convict the U.S. Air Force Reserve major of murder or manslaughter in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen. They told Judge Frank Castro they couldn't reach a decision, to which he instructed them to reconvene via what's referred to as an Allen charge.
KSAT 12
Jury finds Andre McDonald guilty on lesser charge of manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday found Andre McDonald guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019. Jurors deliberated for about 12.5 hours before reaching their decision. The jury’s decision came about 1.5 hours after the foreman sent 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro a note that the panel was deadlocked. Castro brought in the jurors and read to them what’s called the “Allen Charge,” ordering the panel to continue deliberations. The charge applies further pressure on the jury to come to a unanimous decision. If not, Castro could have declared a mistrial.
KSAT 12
Jury begins deliberations in Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Thursday began deliberations in the Andre McDonald murder trial. After deliberating for about six hours, 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro sent the panel home and asked them to return at 9:15 a.m. Friday. They have the choice to consider murder or manslaughter in their deliberations.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to prison for trying to blow up pipeline in Central Texas
SAN ANTONIO – A Fort Worth man was sentenced to prison for trying to blow up a natural gas pipeline in Hays County, authorities say. Ryan Blake McKinney, 22, was sentenced in a federal court in Austin on Thursday to five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KSAT 12
Jurors unable to reach verdict after 11 hours of deliberations in Andre McDonald trial; Judge reads ‘Allen Charge’
SAN ANTONIO – After almost 11 hours of deliberations, the judge in the Andre McDonald trial read jurors the “Allen Charge.”. At about 2 p.m. on Friday, the jury sent a note to the judge indicating that they couldn’t make a decision on a verdict. 399th District...
KWTX
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
KSAT 12
The most shocking things Andre McDonald said during his trial confession about killing wife, disposing of her body
SAN ANTONIO – Many people watching the trial of Andre McDonald were already surprised when he took the stand in his defense, but that surprise turned to shock when the accused killer confessed to causing his wife’s death and then disposing of her body. During McDonald’s more than...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder tried to stage crime scene as self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested after he flagged down a police officer and said he killed a man in self-defense, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Kameron Hunter Johns was booked on Wednesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. According to...
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
NISD teacher allegedly called student 'homophobic' slur, family says
Northside ISD said it's aware of the incident and investigating.
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect shoots family member twice on front lawn following an argument
SAN ANTONIO - A family fight leads to one man being shot and another on the run. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Villa Del Sol near U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side. Police said it started with two men fighting earlier in the...
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
foxsanantonio.com
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
To curb violent crime, San Antonio police are trying something new
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are using a new strategy to reduce killings, robberies and assaults. The comprehensive method, designed by UTSA criminology professor Michael Smith, cut violent crime in certain Dallas neighborhoods by 11 percent in one year. The improvement means 1,000 fewer people became victims of...
KSAT 12
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
