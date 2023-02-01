ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

ANDRE MCDONALD TRIAL | How the jury went from deadlock to a unanimous verdict

SAN ANTONIO — The jury in the Andre McDonald trial was able to reach its verdict Friday afternoon only after the judge made a controversial move in the courtroom. The jurors at one point were deadlocked, unable to agree on whether to convict the U.S. Air Force Reserve major of murder or manslaughter in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen. They told Judge Frank Castro they couldn't reach a decision, to which he instructed them to reconvene via what's referred to as an Allen charge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Jury begins deliberations in Andre McDonald murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Thursday began deliberations in the Andre McDonald murder trial. After deliberating for about six hours, 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro sent the panel home and asked them to return at 9:15 a.m. Friday. They have the choice to consider murder or manslaughter in their deliberations.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
LORENA, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

