SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday found Andre McDonald guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019. Jurors deliberated for about 12.5 hours before reaching their decision. The jury’s decision came about 1.5 hours after the foreman sent 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro a note that the panel was deadlocked. Castro brought in the jurors and read to them what’s called the “Allen Charge,” ordering the panel to continue deliberations. The charge applies further pressure on the jury to come to a unanimous decision. If not, Castro could have declared a mistrial.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO