hstoday.us

Metro Transit Worker Fatally Shot While Protecting Commuters from Gunman

A Metro transit system employee in Washington, D.C., was shot dead while trying to protect commuters from a gunman on February 1. Robert Cunningham intervened to protect travelers at Potomac Avenue Station and became a victim of senseless gun violence. Mr. Cunningham was 64 years old and a mechanic in Metro’s power department. In his remembrance, Metro has lowered its flags to half-staff during this time of grief.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

WMATA employee killed trying to stop Metro station shooter

A 64-year-old Metro transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday on a D.C. train station platform while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded several others. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has an update on the investigation into the incident, and Joe Clair speaks with area residents to get their reaction to the tragedy.
Shore News Network

45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. Just after 8 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 45-year-old Marcus Jones inside of a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at  202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Armed Robbery Suspect And Vehicle Captured On Surveillance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington D.C. is asking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery. The incident took place Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. Just before 10:30 am, the victim was approached by the suspect at the 900 Block of 24th Street. After displaying a handgun the suspect demanded property from the victim, who complied. The suspect jumped into the back seat of an awaiting white sedan and left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident or can identify this suspect and/or The post Armed Robbery Suspect And Vehicle Captured On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
WASHINGTON, DC
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window

On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

