WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington D.C. is asking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery. The incident took place Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. Just before 10:30 am, the victim was approached by the suspect at the 900 Block of 24th Street. After displaying a handgun the suspect demanded property from the victim, who complied. The suspect jumped into the back seat of an awaiting white sedan and left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO