Syracuse, NY

Benny Williams returns to practice for Syracuse

By Mario Sacco
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to practice on Wednesday.

Williams missed Monday’s game against #6 Virginia for what head coach Jim Boeheim described as a “personal day.”

The 6’9” Maryland native has started 20 games this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Maliq Brown last Saturday at Virginia Tech. Williams is averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday at Boston College. It will be a 5 p.m. tip and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.

