FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gets $4.4M traffic safety grant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is among hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. receiving a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections under funding announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The competitive grants include nearly $590 million...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4. It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home. Firefighters searched the garage and the home...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
Decades of decisions apparent in some of Milwaukee’s most reckless streets
Before we can solve the problem of reckless driving in Milwaukee, it helps to take a hard look at how we got here. That includes talking about how our streets have changed over the decades.
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
WISN
One month, eight deadly crashes in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Every week in January, at least one person died in a crash in Milwaukee. Most of the deaths were a result of reckless driving. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner:. A 49-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 7. A 23-year-old woman died in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3
GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
Mothers who lost children are leading Milwaukee's effort to end gun violence
On Friday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, local activists, and mothers directly impacted by gun violence gathered at city hall to declare this first week of February, “National Gun Violence Survivors Week.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
Wrong-way driver arrested for OWI after multi-vehicle crash
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for an OWI after police say she drove the wrong way and crashed into several vehicles.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek woman who allegedly impersonated firefighter to scam Wisconsin businesses
KENOSHA - Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in an effort to scam small businesses. Police say the female suspect went to two Caledonia barber shops on Tuesday, and then a Kenosha nail salon on Wednesday. The woman had a clip board and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3. It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.
Flags ordered at half-staff for Milwaukee Co. snowplow driver who died in crash
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has ordered all flags at the County Courthouse to fly at half-staff in honor of a Milwaukee County snowplow operator who died in a crash.
CBS 58
MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Fiebrantz fatal shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced to 4 years
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shawn Luckette on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to four years prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting at 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. A Milwaukee County jury found Luckette guilty last month. He faced a single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Groundhog Gordy sees shadow; 6 more weeks of winter for Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, took part in the Groundhog Day ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2. During the ceremony, he saw his shadow – meaning six more weeks of winter for Milwaukee. According to tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his...
