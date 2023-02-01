Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it’s on your to-buy list, you’re going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you’re looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen’s three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen’s cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung’s new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen’s classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.

3 DAYS AGO