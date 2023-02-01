Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?
It’s that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest lineup of flagship smartphones. As expected, this year’s Galaxy S23 models follow closely in the footsteps of their respective S22 predecessors. Interestingly, the changes across the board this year are considerably more iterative — a good sign...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one should you buy?
Samsung's premium flagships go head-to-head in this comparison. At its first Unpacked event of the year, Samsung took the wraps off its Galaxy S23 series smartphones. As we’ve come to expect from previous generations, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sits at the top of the stack. But despite its impressive spec sheet, it’s not the South Korean giant’s highest-end smartphone on the market. That crown technically goes to Samsung’s premier foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. So which one is the best for you? Let’s compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 and help you decide.
Elevate your Samsung S23 Ultra with Spigen’s exclusive new lineup of accessories
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it’s on your to-buy list, you’re going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you’re looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen’s three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen’s cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung’s new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen’s classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 live: everything we know about the Galaxy S23 and Ultra models
Android Central is going to live blog the Samsung Unpacked event. So stay a while, catch up, and learn about what could get launched and what will get launched.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Is Official: What Are the Specs and When Can You Buy It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The high-end flagship sits alongside the S23 and S23+ in the range and offers a superfast processor, an incredible 200MP main camera with up to 100x zoom, and the ever-popular S Pen.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23+ screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy 23+ packs in such an impressive and attractive screen that you'll want to make sure you keep it looking its best with a screen protector. Even though the Galaxy S23 lineup now uses incredibly tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect against drops on some of the roughest surfaces, it's still vulnerable to scratches and smudges.
Phone Arena
Google announces "Live from Paris" streaming event for Feb 8 focusing on "Search, Maps and beyond"
On February 8th, Google will host a streaming event called "Live from Paris" that will be all about "Search, Maps and beyond." This event is scheduled to be livestreamed on YouTube. According to the event description, Google is "rethinking how people search for, explore, and engage with information," with the...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is $120 off, delivered by the Super Bowl
Super Bowl TV deals are in full swing at the moment with the big game coming up fast. That means this is the ideal time to upgrade your TV to something truly special for less. Right now at Samsung, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV for $680 working out at a saving of $120 off the usual price of $800. A great TV from an equally great manufacturer, it’s a reliable bet for anyone looking to watch the football or simply enjoy movies in style. Here’s a look at why it’s worth it or you can simply hit the buy button below.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra First Look: It's All About the Camera
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting its biggest camera upgrade in years. The new top-of-the-line phone has a 200-megapixel camera -- roughly double the resolution of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone made its debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, with pricing that starts at $1,200 (roughly £970, AU$1,680). It's available on Feb. 17, with preorders starting Feb. 1.
Phone Arena
Watch out Apple, Google! U.S. agency wants major changes to app industry
Apple has always cited security as the reason why it doesn't allow sideloading on the iPhone. Sideloading is when an app is downloaded and installed from a third-party app storefront. Since Apple has no control over the apps in a third-party app store, it worries that iPhone users will end up installing malware. Android users are allowed to sideload apps although we do suggest that you limit the apps you sideload to those from developers you're familiar with.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Huawei P60-series design and color option exposed in new leak
Huawei's upcoming P60 series of premium smartphones is expected to land with rear camera upgrades that might bring them closer to the top-end Mate 50 series than their P50 predecessors. Now, these shooters are now also projected to come in with a camera hump update as well. There is also talk of new and faster charging in this generation.
CNET
If I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we move into 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
ZDNet
Here's everything Samsung announced at Unpacked 2023
Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2023 in San Francisco is underway. During the live-streamed event, the company is unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup and a revamped Galaxy Book 3 lineup that now boasts a Book 3 Ultra. Below you'll find a summary of everything Samsung is announcing during its...
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
