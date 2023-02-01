A 26-year-old Table Rock woman died last week after her vehicle careened off a Pawnee County road, traveled 1,000 feet through a pasture, entered a creek and overturned, according to authorities. Vanessa McClintock was driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee near Nebraska 50 and 713 Road at about 4:15 p.m. Jan....

