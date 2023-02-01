ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

Related
The Center Square

Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature

(The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it’s permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over

OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Wolf Management Bill Introduced

OLYMPIA — A bill just put before the Washington State Legislature will flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments in the management of gray wolves. “All we’re asking for is some localized, specific planning that engages local law enforcement, local officials, tribes, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

A look at new gun laws proposed in Washington's Legislature this session

WASHINGTON — The Washington state Legislature is expected to tackle several bills this session centered around firearms in an effort to reduce gun violence. Some of the bills being proposed include HB 1240, which renews the call for a ban on sales of military-style assault weapons. There's also HB 1144, which enhances requirements for firearm purchasing and transferring.
WASHINGTON STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Public hearing scheduled February 8, 2023 on proposed changes to Washington gun laws

OLYMPIA - Washington House Committee on Appropriations has scheduled a public hearing on SHB 1143, titled AN ACT Relating to enhancing requirements for the purchase or transfer of firearms by requiring a permit to purchase firearms, firearms safety training, and a 10-day waiting period, prohibiting firearms transfers prior to completion of a background check, and updating and creating consistency in firearms transfer and background check procedures.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Washington considers lowering legal BAC limit to .05%

Washington could become the second state in the nation after Utah to lower the legal limit of a driver's blood alcohol content (BAC) from .08% to .05%. State lawmakers are currently considering a bill — which has bipartisan sponsors, a nod from the governor and the support of the Washington State Patrol — that would move the rate within the range of zero tolerance laws that currently apply to those under age 21.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Bill in WA House Targets Wildfire Smoke Impacts

Legislation in the Washington House (HB 1578) is seeking to better prepare the state's communities for the impacts of wildfire smoke. The bill, which has bipartisan support, focuses on those communities in Washington which face greater risks during and after wildfires. Seventh District Rep. Joel Kretz (R) of Wauconda is...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

Update On Fish-, Wildlife-, WDFW-related Bills In WA Legislature

The Olympia Outsider™ wishes he could cover every bill dropped in the Washington legislature – from one banning octopus farming to another declaring a state cactus to far, far, faaaaaar weightier matters – but alas, ol’ Oly Outs is l-a-z-y. Also, he has other responsibilities today,...
WASHINGTON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law

(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package

A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy