Read full article on original website
Related
Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it’s permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
Chronicle
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
Chronicle
Washington Wolf Management Bill Introduced
OLYMPIA — A bill just put before the Washington State Legislature will flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments in the management of gray wolves. “All we’re asking for is some localized, specific planning that engages local law enforcement, local officials, tribes, and...
KEPR
A look at new gun laws proposed in Washington's Legislature this session
WASHINGTON — The Washington state Legislature is expected to tackle several bills this session centered around firearms in an effort to reduce gun violence. Some of the bills being proposed include HB 1240, which renews the call for a ban on sales of military-style assault weapons. There's also HB 1144, which enhances requirements for firearm purchasing and transferring.
generalaviationnews.com
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL
GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Public hearing scheduled February 8, 2023 on proposed changes to Washington gun laws
OLYMPIA - Washington House Committee on Appropriations has scheduled a public hearing on SHB 1143, titled AN ACT Relating to enhancing requirements for the purchase or transfer of firearms by requiring a permit to purchase firearms, firearms safety training, and a 10-day waiting period, prohibiting firearms transfers prior to completion of a background check, and updating and creating consistency in firearms transfer and background check procedures.
Washington considers lowering legal BAC limit to .05%
Washington could become the second state in the nation after Utah to lower the legal limit of a driver's blood alcohol content (BAC) from .08% to .05%. State lawmakers are currently considering a bill — which has bipartisan sponsors, a nod from the governor and the support of the Washington State Patrol — that would move the rate within the range of zero tolerance laws that currently apply to those under age 21.
‘Eyesore.’ 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night
“ ... it is important to us to protect and maintain the beauty of our landscape,” said Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
kpq.com
Bill in WA House Targets Wildfire Smoke Impacts
Legislation in the Washington House (HB 1578) is seeking to better prepare the state's communities for the impacts of wildfire smoke. The bill, which has bipartisan support, focuses on those communities in Washington which face greater risks during and after wildfires. Seventh District Rep. Joel Kretz (R) of Wauconda is...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Update On Fish-, Wildlife-, WDFW-related Bills In WA Legislature
The Olympia Outsider™ wishes he could cover every bill dropped in the Washington legislature – from one banning octopus farming to another declaring a state cactus to far, far, faaaaaar weightier matters – but alas, ol’ Oly Outs is l-a-z-y. Also, he has other responsibilities today,...
Police Have 'Politicized’ Restrictive Pursuit law, Says Washington State House Committee Chair
State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed.
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Chronicle
Braun Commentary: The Homes People Need Can Be Built Sooner — if Government Would Just Get Out of the Way
Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature agree our state needs more places for people to live. A lot more. It doesn’t matter much whether they’re single-family homes or structures ending in “-plex.”. This past week a mix of Senate and House members from both sides of the...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington’s vehicular pursuit law handcuffs when law enforcement can pursue an offender
RICHLAND, Wash. – A law in Washington is making it difficult for law enforcement to protect the community from dangerous offenders and situations. The Richland Police Department continues to look for Michael Reep. The officers say that Reep was involved in a deadly shooting on January 26th on McMurray...
Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law
(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
Chronicle
Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package
A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
Proposed legislation would lower mandatory school age from 8 to 6 in Washington
The proposed legislation is already being met with resistance.
KOMO News
Proposed bill would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill proposed in Olympia would put a much higher tax on marijuana sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on how much THC the product contains. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. Public testimony for House Bill 1641 took place Thursday,...
Comments / 3