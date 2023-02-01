Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Montana State bounces back with lop-sided win over Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — Montana State’s Darian White matched a season-high 25 points to lead four Bobcats in double-figures as MSU led wire-to-wire en route to an 80-60 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon at Bank of Colorado Arena. White finished the game connecting on 12-of-19 from the...
montanasports.com
Montana State picks up tenth conference win over Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — Picking up its 10th win in Big Sky Conference play, the Montana State men’s basketball team cruised to a 75-62 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night. Four Bobcats (17-8, 10-2 Big Sky Conference) finished in double-figures and eight of the 13 players to log minutes against the Bears (7-16, 2-9 Big Sky Conference) found the scoring column in the win. Jubrile Belo had his second-straight 19-point game, which he earned in just 25 minutes of play, plus RaeQuan Battle and Tyler Patterson added 15 points apiece in the win.
montanasports.com
No. 2 Bozeman High downs No. 1 West; Gallatin dominates Belgrade
BOZEMAN — Despite coming off a tough loss the night before to Billings West and being without junior big Quinn Clark, Bozeman Gallatin came out of the gate strong and took the lead at the end of the first quarter 19-15. The Raptors extended their lead to a sizable 78-42 win led by senior Eli Hunter.
An Early Look At Montana State Football’s 2023 Schedule
No matter what time of year it is, it's never too early to talk about Bobcat football and what the season might have in store for us. Montana State Football had a stellar 2022 season by co-winning the Big Sky Conference and beating its in-state rivals the University of Montana with ESPN's College Gameday being present. The Bobcats sadly fell short to the eventual FCS National Champions South Dakota State in the Semifinals, but the team should hold their heads high.
montanasports.com
No. 1 Billings West girls remain atop Eastern AA with dominant win over No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin
Billings West girls basketball added its tenth win of the season on Friday night with a dominant win at Bozeman Gallatin, 68-45. The Golden Bears led all four quarters and were led by Kourtney Grossman, who finished with 24 points. Despite the loss, standout Gallatin freshman Jada Davis had 20. West's Sydney Pierce, who dominated the paint, had 15.
montanasports.com
Montana State's six-game win streak halted on the road at Northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona jumped on Montana State from the opening tip forcing MSU into a season-high 23 turnovers, and converting the Bobcat miscues into 17 points, en route to a 79-50 win on Thursday night in the Walkup Skydome. The loss snapped Montana State’s six-game win streak,...
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
Ernest Hemingway's son in Bozeman shares memories of his life with famous father
Patrick Hemingway sat down with MTN's Donna Kelley for a "Kelley conversation" about his relationship with his famous father, author Ernest Hemingway.
Multi-phase development under construction in northwest Bozeman
A multi-phase project in north Bozeman is expected to bring plenty of commercial and residential properties to the area.
Driver shares his experience in I-90 traffic backup
Interstate 90 was closed Tuesday night from Big Timber to Livingston due to high winds and dangerous road conditions.
