numberfire.com
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins starting on Saturday, Isaiah Joe coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wiggins will get the start on Saturday with Isaiah Joe moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 25.7 minutes against Houston. Wiggins' Saturday projection includes 9.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench on Friday night
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Daniel Gafford was named Friday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey coming off the bench for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will move to the bench on Friday with Isaiah Stewart entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bey to play 29.9 minutes against the Hornets. Bey's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams will move to the bench on Saturday with Mike Muscala entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Williams to play 16.9 minutes against the Rockets. Williams' Saturday projection includes 6.4...
numberfire.com
Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga coming off bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors small forward Jonathan Kuminga is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Draymond Green is replacing Kuminga in the starting lineup and joining Kevon Looney in the frontcourt after sitting out last game.
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Josh Green starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for injured Luka Doncic (heel)
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Green will make his third start this season after Luka Doncic was sidelined with a heel injury. In an uptempo spot versus a Warriors' team ranked first in pace, numberFIre's models project Green to score 28.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Malaki Branham in Friday's lineup for Tre Jones (foot)
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Branahm will move in to San Antonio's starting lineup after Tre Jones was sidelined with foot soreness. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Branham to record 25.7 FanDuel points. Branham's projection includes 14.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar back with bench Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not in the starting lineup on Saturday. Aaron Gordon is returning from an ankle injury and replacing Cancar in the lineup after a spot-start last game.
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) questionable on Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jackson continues to deal with thigh soreness and is questionable to face Toronto on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against the Raptors. Jackson's Sunday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole playing off Warriors’ bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Klay Thompson is replacing Poole in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is staying in the lineup. numberFire’s models project Poole for 32.0 FanDuel points on Saturday....
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) out again for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Simmons is still dealing wtih left knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action once again for Saturday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's T.J. Warren (shin) remains out on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Warren will miss his fourth straight with a left shin contusion. Expect Yuta Watanabe to see an uptick in minutes versus a Wizards' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Watanabe's current projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) ready to play for Pacers Thursday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) said he will play Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton is ready to play for the first time since January 11. The Pacers may put Haliburton on a minutes limit in his first game back, but T.J. McConnell will likely move out of the starting lineup and Chris Duarte will take a hit.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) active Saturday, replacing Vlatko Cancar in Nuggets lineup
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is replacing Vlatko Cancar in the starting lineup on Saturday. Gordon has been upgraded from questionable and cleared to return after missing last game.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) active and starting in Friday's matchup versus Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid will make his 39th start at center after Philadelphia's star was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, our models project Embiid to score 56.1 FanDuel points.
