numberfire.com

Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (knee) out again for Nets on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Simmons is still dealing wtih left knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action once again for Saturday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) cleared for Bucks Saturday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right knee soreness. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 30.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 56.9 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will not be available after the veteran experienced left knee soreness. Expect Max Strus to play an increased role on Saturday versus a Bucks' team ranked second in defensive rating. Strus' current projection...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) will not return on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (adductor) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry is dealing with left adductor tightness and will not return to Saturday's clash with Washington. Markieff Morris (knee) will also not return. Curry will finish Saturday's game with...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Saturday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Warren continues to deal with a left shin contusion. As a result, he has once again been listed doubtful. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) questionable for Saturday's game versus Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (illness) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young's status is now in limbo after Atlanta's guard came down with an illness. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role if Young is inactive versus a Nuggets' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert (hamstring) ruled out Thursday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (right hamstring soreness) is out Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert has been downgraded from questionable after being a late addition to the injury report on Thursday. There will be more bench minutes available for Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro could also take on larger roles without LeVert.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup

Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

