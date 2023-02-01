Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) active and starting in Friday's matchup versus Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid will make his 39th start at center after Philadelphia's star was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, our models project Embiid to score 56.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) out again for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Simmons is still dealing wtih left knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action once again for Saturday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) cleared for Bucks Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right knee soreness. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 30.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 56.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will not be available after the veteran experienced left knee soreness. Expect Max Strus to play an increased role on Saturday versus a Bucks' team ranked second in defensive rating. Strus' current projection...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) will not return on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (adductor) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry is dealing with left adductor tightness and will not return to Saturday's clash with Washington. Markieff Morris (knee) will also not return. Curry will finish Saturday's game with...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Warren continues to deal with a left shin contusion. As a result, he has once again been listed doubtful. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) questionable for Saturday's game versus Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (illness) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young's status is now in limbo after Atlanta's guard came down with an illness. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role if Young is inactive versus a Nuggets' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
numberfire.com
Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson starting for Spurs on Friday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan (back)
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Richardson will get the start on Friday with Jeremy Sochan sidelined with lower back soreness. Our models expect Richardson to play 32.2 minutes against the 76ers. Richardson's Saturday projection includes 14.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (hamstring) ruled out Thursday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (right hamstring soreness) is out Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert has been downgraded from questionable after being a late addition to the injury report on Thursday. There will be more bench minutes available for Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro could also take on larger roles without LeVert.
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
