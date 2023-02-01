ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Added depth: UTEP adds 22 more on late national signing day

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Signing day has changed immensely in recent years for a variety of reasons and Dana Dimel can’t remember one quite like Wednesday.

UTEP football announced the addition of 13 new players on the second signing day, who joined nine players “added to the program between signing day one and signing day two.”

More: C-USA football signings

Throw in the 17 players the Miners announced on the first signing day in December and they’ve added 39 new names to the roster. Some of those are preferred walk-ons and Dimel by policy doesn’t make a distinction on those, but it amounts to a bigger influx of talent than UTEP is used to.

“The landscape has changed,” Dimel said. “The transfer portal is a positive thing for us, we have more scholarships because third- and fourth-string guys who are buried on the depth chart can transfer and not have to sit.

“That allows us to replace them immediately. That’s the secret sauce for our program. Now we can sign more than 25 guys, we can sign as many as we can sign.

“The quality of our program is infinitely better.”

The program is also looking for a new offensive coordinator after the retirement of Dave Warner last week. Dimel indicated he wanted to hire from within and would make an announcement soon. Other offensive coaches currently on staff are receivers coach Scotty Ohara, offensive line coach Mike Simmonds, running backs coach Barrick Nealy and tight ends/fullback coach Drew Liddle.

Dimel said the program also lost about five non-two-deep players to the transfer portal, along with stars Jeremiah Byers (Florida State) and Tyrin Smith (Texas A&M) , giving the Miners seven additional scholarships, and they used them.

The class announced Wednesday, including players added between signing periods, is more balanced in terms of high school and junior college than the early JUCO-heavy class.

The 22 players include 10 junior college players, two Division I transfers and 10 high schoolers, including Parkland’s Tyrone McDuffie and Pebble Hills’ Jaleel Bost. Bost is a preferred walk-on. The early class was 15 junior college players and two high school signees.

"The high school kids now are so talented, not just project types," Dimel said, attributing that to other schools focusing recruiting on the transfer portal. "I would say right now there are only three or four guys we're looking to redshirt. We'll redshirt more than that, but of the 39 we've signed, there are 34 who can helps us right away."

The second signing class includes 10 defensive players (five defensive backs, four defensive lineman and a linebacker) and 12 offensive (five receivers, four running backs and three linemen). The two classes combined include eight defensive linemen, seven defensive backs, four linebackers, six offensive linemen, three tight ends, five running backs, five receivers, five running backs and a quarterback.

Of players already on campus working out with the team, Dimel said early standouts are tailback Mike Franklin from Contra Costa College, safeties Jaleal Williams-Evans from City College of San Francisco and Oscar Moore from Kilgore College, transfer cornerback AJ Odums from the University of New Mexico and defensive linemen Kadarion Johnson from Kilgore and Dimitri Madden from New Mexico Military.

The biggest area of need would seem to be receiver after the loss to Smith to the transfer portal and Rey Flores to graduation , and Dimel touted two Wednesday, Diablo Valley's Javoni Gardere and UTSA's Dre Spriggs.

"We added five wide receivers into our program," Dimel said. "Javoni Gardere had an outstanding freshman season at Diablo Valley. His biggest games were against the best people: against San Mateo who won the state championship in California; he had 10 or 11 (catches) against San Francisco College. He's a big-time player with good speed, good length to him, good athleticism.

"(Spriggs) was a guy whose high school film was off the charts, he was planning on being a starter this year at UTSA but all three of UTSA's starters are coming back. He saw that that was going to limit his opportunities there. So he jumped in the portal and we were able to grab him out of the portal as quickly as it could happen."

Spriggs was a three-star recruit out of Harlan High in San Antonio two years ago. Other three-star recruits are tailback Ezell Jolly from Missouri City Ridge Point and McDuffie, who initially committed to Colorado before Deion Sanders was hired there and cancelled most of the commitments.

Rivals.com listed 14 other two-star recruits in one of UTEP's more highly rated classes of recent memory.

"We've added a lot of depth to our program," Dimel said.

That's a common sentiment on signing day with head coaches and this time the ratings would agree with him.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

UTEP 2023 signing day roster

Includes all players signed since December, including walk-ons

Da’Shawn Adams WR 6-0 180 Fr. Brookshire, Texas/Royal High School

AJ Barton OL 6-5 280 Fr. Garland, Texas/Lakeview Centennial High School

Chase Bibler DL 6-4 260 Jr. Fresno, Calif./Fresno City College

Jalile Bost WR 5-11 155 Fr. El Paso, Texas/Pebble Hills High School

Elijah Boyd TE 6-4 250 So. Fairfield, Calif./Contra Costa College

Kenny Byrd LB 6-0 225 Jr. York, S.C./Northeast Mississippi CC

Stefan Cameron CB 5-11 185 Jr. St. Louis, Mo./Foothill College

Joshua Dye RB 5-11 202 Fr. Gilbert, Ariz./Willaims Field High School

Josiah Dye DB 6-1 185 Fr. Gilbert, Ariz./Willaims Field High School

Nate Dyman LB 6-2 223 Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Blinn College

Judah Ezinwa TE 6-3 240 So. Fontana, Calif./Mt. SAC (San Antonio College)

Mike Franklin RB 6-2 225 Jr. Daphne, Ala./Contra Costa College

Javoni Gardere WR 6-0 195 r-So. Dublin, Calif/Diablo Valley College

Qu’Ran Gossett RB 5-11 215 Fr. Santa Barbara, Calif./Bishop Diego High School

Jake Hall LB 6-2 230 Jr. San Juan Capistrano, Calif./Orange Coast College

Jayce Hunter DB 6-0 185 Jr. Mission Viego, Calif./Saddleback College

Kadarion Johnson DL 6-1 300 Jr. Houston, Texas/Kilgore College

Ezell Jolly RB 5-9 180 Fr. Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point High School

Joey Lightfoot DL 6-3 305 Fr. College Station, Texas/A&M Consolidated

Dimitri Madden DL 6-3 287 Jr. Lewisham, London, England/NMMI

Tyrone D. McDuffie III OL 6-4 300 Fr. El Paso, Texas/Parkland High School

Oscar Moore S 6-1 208 Jr. Eaton, Texas/Kilgore College

Seth Mouser QB 6-5 200 Fr. Bastrop, Texas/Bastrop High School

AJ Odums CB 5-11 175 Jr. Houston, Texas/New Mexico

Josh Phillips LB 6-3 220 Jr. Grenada, Miss./Mississppi Gulf Coast

TangiTangi Pongia OL 6-3 290 Jr. San Diego, Calif./ Cisco College

Viontay Robinson DL 6-1 262 Jr. Waco, Texas/Navarro College

Lantz Russell DB 6-3 220 Jr. Riverside, Calif./Mt. SAC (San Antonio College)

Nick Scalise OL 6-6 308 Jr. El Dorado Hills, Calif./Sierra College

Dre Spriggs WR 6-2 180 r-So. San Antonio, Texas/UTSA

RaQuan Thompson DL 6-3 320 Jr. Killeen, Texas/Blinn Junior College

Jaquan Toney OL 6-4 301 Jr. Huntsville, Ala./Northeast Mississippi CC

Daryon Triche RB 5-9 190 r-So. Cedar Hill,Texas/Sam Houston

Jake Utley OL 6-6 315 Fr. College Station, Texas/College Station High School

Kanious Vaughn DE 6-2 223 So. San Clemente, Calif./Saddleback College

Marcus Vinson TE 6-4 255 So. Duncanville, Texas/Kilgore College

Matt Wann DE 6-2 235 Jr. Fullerton, Calif./Santa Ana College

Jackson Weng WR 6-2 210 Fr. Orange, Calif./Orange Lutheran High School

Jaleal Williams-Evans DB 6-1 200 So. Berkeley, Calif./City College of San Francisco

