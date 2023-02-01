ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAX power outage impacts some terminals, slowing operations

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O2Ze_0kZOLDmi00

A 50 minute power outage at the Los Angeles International Airport impacted some terminals and traffic flights at the airport.

The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The airport tweeted out that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is working to solve the issue, and "some terminals, traffic lights and other systems may not have power."

The Transportation Security Administration briefly stopped screening passengers in most terminals, but the airfield was operating normally. It is not clear how many, or if any flights were impacted due to the outage.

LAX said most of the power was restored as of 3:15 p.m. The cause of the outage is yet to be determined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman injured after car plunges over Beverly Crest embankment

A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles.A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital for treatment, according to the LAFD's Margaret Stewart.The crash was reported at 4:59 p.m. in the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive, Stewart said.Mulholland was shut down between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue while the woman was rescued, the vehicle was recovered and the crash was investigated.Around 5:51 p.m. firefighters confirmed the woman was taken to the hospital. Stewart reported the woman was in "at least" serious condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters extricate driver of vehicle that slammed into Altadena home

Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Altadena early Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the car crashed into the home in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. The driver of the car was trapped due to the crash, forcing firefighters to extricate them from inside the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home, as it is said to have suffered significant damage. 
ALTADENA, CA
CBS LA

McDonald's locations throughout LA donate proceeds to Monterey Park community after mass shooting

Following the deadly Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park, 18 local McDonald's restaurants in Los Angeles came together to support the local community. Participating McDonald's restaurants in San Gabriel Valley donated a percentage of sales made on Saturday to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims' Fund, Chinatown Service Center, and Pacific Clinics-Asian Pacific Family Services to help provide critical resources and mental health services for survivors and residents. "Every restaurant that is participating is donating ten percent of their sales for the day," said Roxana Santos, a McDonald's employee. "We want to make sure that we're serving the community." The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

California mountain lion roadway deaths spark wildlife concerns

P-22, L.A.'s most famous mountain lion, captured the hearts of many as he roamed Griffith Park and the Hollywood Hills. He had to be euthanized in December after he was severely injured, likely from being hit by a car.Now a new University of California, Davis study shows that on average one to two mountain lions are struck each week on California roadways.Scientists are worried about the impact that's having on their population, and other wild animals in the state.No one knows exactly how many cougars live in California, but researchers say the numbers may be declining.The study recommends creating more wildlife crossings like the one currently being built across the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.Researchers are also experimenting with artificial-intelligence sensors along roadways that can spot wild animals and warn drivers to slow down or stop.On Saturday, the Greek Theatre is hosting a sold-out "celebration of life" for P-22. About 6,000 people are expected to attend, and the event will be streamed live.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Homes evacuated, sinkhole forms after water main bursts in Hollywood

A water-main break spouting a massive geyser of water damaged a bungalow and a fire truck Thursday night.Crews were sent to the 6000 block of W. Fountain Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of flooding. When they arrived, they found a geyser of water shooting approximately 30 feet into the air, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on scene and had reportedly shut down the water an hour later, but flooded streets remained.Several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution as a large sinkhole began to open...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Castaic, followed by 3.0 tremor near Redlands

Did you feel it? A 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Castaic Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake registered at a depth of 0.5 kilometers at 9:49 p.m. Just 10 minutes later, a slightly stronger quake struck a little over a mile southwest of Redlands. The second earthquake registered at a depth of 11 kilometers. No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the tremors. The earthquakes are the second and third to hit the Southland in the past three days, after a 2.9 magnitude hit near Sylmar on Wednesday. 
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Peace and healing centers open across Los Angeles County

A program designed to provide Angelenos with spaces for peace and healing opened nine different community centers across Los Angeles County on Thursday. The $2 million program, overseen by the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department, launched the Peace & Healing Centers in different locations where pollution and overcrowding ranked highest in the county. Each center will offer 20 hours of healing programming per week for residents, to provide spaces for environmental, social and economic healing, allowing safe spaces during times of crisis. Workers will help visitors with mental health services, nutrition, parenting and job training."Too often, communities suffering from historic...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach small business owners hoping for answers in recent string of burglaries

Long Beach business owners are desperately hoping to put an end to a string of burglaries that have occurred at their small businesses in just the last week. The latest incident occurred at Roxanne's, a restaurant and bar known for distilling their own "Jack Rabbit" whiskey. The eatery, located in the 90000 block of E. Wardlow Road, even has a secret speakeasy attached that is only accessible via password. But on Thursday, one man entered the entire building without giving the password, instead forcing entry with a crowbar. Jim Torres, the communications director at Roxanne's, said that the double doors broke open after...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Beverly Hills mansion fire prompts evacuations

Five homes were evacuated near a stubborn fire at the site of a 6,000-square-foot mansion under construction on Elden Way north of Sunset in Beverly Hills early Friday morning.Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way.The property contains a 6,000-square-foot mansion, where construction was under way prior to the fire.The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. was fighting the fire in defensive mode with a priority of protecting surrounding property. The department requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Multiple engines were at the scene.Five homes surrounding the property were evacuated as a safety precaution, but firefighters don't believe the homes are in danger.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Businesses in Monterey Park financially struggling after mass shooting that killed 11 people, left 9 injured

Friday marked two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at the Star Ballroom in Monterey Park that left 11 people dead and another 9 injured,  and many businesses in the area are still financially suffering. Business owners are hoping customers come back to support them. Slowly but surely, dance enthusiasts are returning to Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio for lessons. Brenda Tsay said their family-run business has lost half of the 140 patrons who make up their social crowd."We're very lucky to have all these people still coming in every day anyways even if it's just for private lessons," said Tsay Friday. "We're appreciative of anyone who comes in."The owner of Mandarin Noodle House has also noticed fewer customers since the tragedy."Overall, I still feel a dampening of the mood, for a lack of better words, but fingers crossed, fingers crossed," said Danny Mu. Businesses are hopeful patrons will return in greater numbers soon.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood high-rise arrest: New video shows police presence

Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms, including one pointed out of a window at a public park.Officers responded to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of the Lumina Hollywood apartments at 1522 Gordon Street near Sunset Boulevard Tuesday morning.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. The suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dana Point: Cyclist hit by car, stabbed by driver on PCH, identified

A Lexus driver struck a bicyclist on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday afternoon, then got out and stabbed the cyclist. The driver was held by Good Samaritans until officers arrived. The cyclist died in the hospital.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a white Lexus sedan hit a bicyclist riding northbound along PCH at the Crown Valley Parkway intersection.The OCSD said the cyclist was riding in the bike lane and stopped at a red light when he was struck from behind. The driver intentionally struck the cyclist, officials said.The Lexus...
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

5 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue. Initially it was reported three people were wounded.Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Dept. released updated details: An unknown vehicle drove by and shot at the victims who were standing outside.Five people were hit by gunfire and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. All victims were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.No description of the suspect or the vehicle was given.The victims were all males: Two 15-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 31-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach man charged with murder of cyclist in Dana Point pleads not guilty

The suspect who hit a cyclist in Dana Point with his vehicle Feb. 1, then fatally stabbed the cyclist with a knife, pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday in a Santa Ana courtroom.Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach, also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon in the death of Michael Mammone, 58, a Laguna Beach hospital emergency room doctor.The fatal encounter happened around 3 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway at the Crown Valley Parkway intersection. The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported that Dr. Mammone was cycling in the bike lane and stopped...
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

Junk begins to pile up outside Koreatown home, again

Piles of trash and other junk are beginning to build up outside a Koreatown home, again. It's a concerning sight for neighbor Leticia Ruiz. "The biggest worry I have," said Ruiz. "What if it happens the same as last time?"Ruiz and others living along Harvard Boulevard are worried that their nightmare from nearly two years ago has returned. In 2021, residents voiced their concerns to KCAL News, when their neighbor's hoarding habits turned into an 8-foot wall of debris, became infested with rodents and an awful stench permeated from the home. The neighbors had complained to the city for years, as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Venice: Man found dead in car filled with propane bottles

A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in Venice Wednesday night. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Venice Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was unresponsive inside of their vehicle. Upon arrival, firefighters found what they believed to be flammable substances inside of the vehicle, noting that the car was lined with what appeared to be propane tanks or bottles, prompting them to call a hazardous materials team to the scene. "After obtaining a better view of the inside of the vehicle, firefighters discovered that the reported propane inside the vehicle was coming from small camping-style propane bottles," said a statement from LAFD. Firefighters believe that the man inside of the vehicle, whom they presumed to be homeless, was attempting to stay warm inside of the car by using the propane bottles. They say that the man "succumbed to accidental asphyxiation" due to the oxygen that was displaced by the leaking bottles. The victim's identity was not immediately released. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy