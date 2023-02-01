BOSTIC, N.C. (TCD) -- A grandfather and mother were recently indicted by a grand jury after two small children they cared for died in a house fire. According to a news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 13 at approximately 9:58 a.m., fire departments and EMS responded to a house fire call at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway. At the scene, authorities were reportedly met by John Littlejohn, who said there were "children inside."

