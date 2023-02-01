Read full article on original website
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
WBTV
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
First York County homicide of 2023 reported
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C. Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community. When they arrived, they found one person with multiple...
WBTV
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.
WBTV
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
Monroe man in jail after deputies find 400 grams of meth, pistol
Union County Sheriff deputies arrested a Monroe man and broke up an extensive meth trafficking operation earlier this week.
1 dead after SUV slams into tractor-trailer in Lincoln Co.; no charges, troopers say
One person died after crashing into a tractor-trailer on a Lincoln County highway Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.
14-year-old arrested in death of North Carolina teen
"I was like, 'Oh my God!'" said Tina Parsons, who works in the neighborhood. "That street, we never heard nothing in that neighborhood."
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
N.C. grandfather and mother arrested after 2 children die in house fire
BOSTIC, N.C. (TCD) -- A grandfather and mother were recently indicted by a grand jury after two small children they cared for died in a house fire. According to a news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 13 at approximately 9:58 a.m., fire departments and EMS responded to a house fire call at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway. At the scene, authorities were reportedly met by John Littlejohn, who said there were "children inside."
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77
A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
No injuries after helicopter has ‘hard landing’ in Gastonia
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day School Road.
WBTV
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges
In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
