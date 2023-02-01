ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Warm up your winter day at Feb. 11 chili cookoff

Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is inviting all “chili gods and goddesses” to participate in its chili cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 11. There is no fee to enter and the winner will receive a $50 gift card. The cookoff will be hosted at 5711 188th St. S.W. from 12-3 p.m. In order to register, email marketing@emeraldcityhd.com. More information can be found here.
School district celebrates Black Lives Matter Month of Action Feb. 4 at Mountlake Terrace Library

The Edmonds School District is hosting a kick-off celebration for Black Lives Matter Month of Action at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event, which will be in Spanish and English, will include local leaders reading books, rock painting and other art activities, and book displays from the Sno-Isle and Edmonds School District Libraries.
Introducing a new column, amplifying ‘The Local Music Scene’

Welcome to the newest monthly column for My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. “The Local Music Scene” will highlight local music and our fantastic local musicians. Support your local artists and venues!. Here are my top picks for February’s can’t-miss music events. Please email if you want...
Charles (Chuck) Huffman: Longtime Edmonds teacher and principal enjoyed fishing, traveling

Charles (Chuck) Huffman, longtime Edmonds teacher and Principal, passed away January 19 at his Kenmore home at the age of 91. He was born to Ethel and Raymond Huffman in Walla Walla, raised in Eastern Oregon, and graduated from Whitman College and the University of Washington. He is survived by his wife, Cathie Hogue Huffman and his children Kyle Huffman (Sofeea), Eric Huffman (Meg) and Katherine Kenison. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews gave him special delight and he was happiest when fishing on the Olympic Peninsula, beachcombing for agates, traveling, gardening, rooting for The Dawgs, and telling his stories.
Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans

Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
Art Beat: Movie night, music, ballet and a reading

The story of Amedeo Modigliani’s bitter rivalry with Pablo Picasso and his tragic romance with painter and art model Jeanne Hebuterne. Movies are free, but donations to the nonprofit Art Start Northwest are appreciated. Suggested donation: $5 for students, children and seniors, $10 for adults. No reservations or tickets necessary.
Mercer St. on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Seattle closing Feb. 3-6

Drivers will need to prepare for a full weekend closure of the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 as work progresses on a new flyover ramp connecting the eastside to downtown Seattle. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the on-ramp, which includes an...
Snohomish County Arts and Culture grant applications now open

The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is now open for applications and closes on March 3, 2023. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The Snohomish County Arts Commission conducts the competitive review process and recommends funding...
Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants

The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said...

