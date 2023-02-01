ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Parents react to high school sports menstrual period questions

TAMPA, Fla. — Should high school female student athletes be required to disclose their menstrual history in order to play sports? That’s a question the Florida High School Athletic Association will decide in a couple of weeks. It’s a question about which parents, students and coaches have opinions.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother-daughter duo to open bookstore in Midway

MIDWAY, Ky. — Opening a brick-and-motor bookstore was a dream for Anagail (Annie) Denington, and it is about to come true. But it didn't come without hurdles along the way. The challenges faced by Annie and her mother, Ashlee Denington, to open their bookstore, A Likely Story, are not the only issues that the pair has overcome.
MIDWAY, KY
Ohio nurse says husband saved her life from cardiac arrest

CARROLL, Ohio — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC, and in light of American Heart Month, one Ohio nurse shares her story of helping heart patients in a unique way that many others can't. What You Need To Know.
OHIO STATE
Kentucky leaders react to Chinese balloon

KENTUCKY — The Chinese balloon moving eastward across the U.S. is drawing a range of reactions from political and military leaders. China’s Foreign Ministry stated that it was an “airship” used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. They say that the intrusion into U.S. airspace was unintended, and that China regrets it.
KENTUCKY STATE
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263...
FLORIDA STATE
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Freight train cars continued to burn Saturday sending up heavy smoke following a derailment that prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Medicare recipients warned of telephone scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medicare recipients across Ohio are being warned to be aware of telephone scammers looking to steal their personal information. Ohioans on Medicare are being warned of telephone scammers. The scammers are trying to obtain personal information. Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol can be reached at 800-488-6070 or...
OHIO STATE
STORY REMOVED: CA--California-Farm Shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Please disregard CA--California-Farm Shootings, published on February 2, 2023, and datelined in SAN FRANCISCO. It duplicates a story that was previously published on January 28, 2023. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California approves expedited credits for natural gas customers

LOS ANGELES — Californians who have been reeling from unusually high gas bills this winter will soon get relief. The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday decided to speed up a $1.3 billion program that gives customers a semiannual credit for helping the state reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Notre Dame Academy girls basketball picks up win over Saint Paul

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Notre Dame Academy girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter to beat Saint Paul 54-38 on Wednesday night. Ella Bradshaw and Addison Pong each had 17 points for Notre Dame Academy, while Avery Marzo chipped in with 11 points. Kate McGowan led the way for Saint Paul with 11 points. Notre Dame Academy improved to 9-4 on the season and Saint Paul fell to 2-12.
WORCESTER, MA
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

