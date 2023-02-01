ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cleveland.com

Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow II Seeks Reduced Prison Sentence, Cites New Law, CTE

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow III, who is in prison for sex crimes, is seeking a reduction in his sentence, citing a new criminal reform law in California. The 39-year-old Winslow is representing himself and the petition he submitted was handwritten. But it spells out why he thinks this new criminal justice reform bill applies to his situation. He said he suffered physical trauma, possibly due due to CTE or a mild traumatic brain disorder. Winslow said that trauma played a part in the commission of his crimes. And because of that, “the court is required to impose the lower term (for sentencing considerations).”
CALIFORNIA STATE

