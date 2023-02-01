ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Governor Parson to cheer on Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be in Glendale, Arizona, next Sunday to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. “As lifelong Chiefs fans and as the 57th Governor and First Lady of...
MISSOURI STATE
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors

“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”. Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, are going to be the only two brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl! They grew up playing football together in Ohio. Today, we talked to their coaches and they said that Jason is a big part of what made Travis grow into the man he is today.
KANSAS CITY, MO

