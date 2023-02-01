Read full article on original website
Motorists will face I-79 delays starting Tuesday between Neville Island Bridge and I-279
Motorists who regularly use Interstate 79 may want to consider giving themselves extra time to get where they’re going starting Tuesday. PennDOT has announced beginning on that Tuesday morning there will be daylight and overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, and Franklin Park and Kilbuck, Ohio, and Aleppo townships in Allegheny County, weather permitting.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit temporarily discontinues service in Millvale
Pittsburgh Regional Transit has temporarily discontinued service in Millvale, effective immediately, after PennDOT reduced the weight limit on the Grant Avenue bridge.
27 First News
East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar
Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
Train derailment causes huge fire in East Palestine, shelter in place ordered in Darlington Township
A major fire caused by a train derailment in East Palestine caused a shelter in place to be ordered for a township in Beaver County.
Westmoreland County Courthouse underground garage could reopen in May after delays
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Courthouse underground parking garage project has faced significant delays since it was closed last April due to collapse concerns. County commissioners had anticipated the new parking garage being completed in October of last year. According to those in charge of planning the project, it all has to do with changes in ground and structure as they poured cement.It may look like a big hole in the ground in the middle of Greensburg, but officials say the new underground courthouse parking garage is coming along. Once completed, the new garage will have a redesigned public square at ground level. Started in April of last year, the $7 million project was expected to be completed by mid-fall of last year. However, a few things delayed the project.Westmoreland County Director of Operations Greg McCloskey said there were problems getting some of the construction materials and there was water infiltrating the foundational site. "Won't cost us any more money, it's costing us time," he said. If all goes as anticipated the new courthouse garage will be open and the public area on top of it will be open about May.
Train derailment in eastern Ohio causes huge fire; residents evacuated
A train that derailed in eastern Ohio and caught fire on Friday caused local officials to order evacuations, authorities said.
Municipal Authority crews repairing water main break in Lower Burrell
New Kensington’s municipal authority crews were repairing two waterline breaks Thursday — a main line in Lower Burrell under Violet Drive and another waterline under Kennedy Avenue in New Kensington. Fluctuating temperatures and ground movement caused the two breaks, said Ron Balla, assistant superintendent of distribution for the...
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
Major Pittsburgh bridge connecting city neighborhoods shut down for at least 4 months
The City of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge will close “immediately” to vehicle traffic for repairs.
wtae.com
Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced
You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
Man hit by PRT bus in Oakland, taken to a hospital
A man was hit by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Oakland Friday afternoon.
State of the Strip District: Pittsburgh iconic neighborhood undergoing historic transformation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...
Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22
Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa City Council approves the purchase of 3 new police vehicles
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 2, 2023 12:20 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa City Council approved a motion to have Police Chief John Lane seek 3 new police vehicles to replace older model, high usage vehicles. The department has proceeds of over $34,500 from the salvage value of older vehicles, and the damaged vehicle will be replaced.
wccsradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured
A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit offering bulk transit passes in pilot program
Pittsburgh Regional Transit is accepting applications from businesses and multifamily, residential buildings for its new Bulk Pass Pilot Program, which would provide transit passes for employees or tenants at significant discounts. The pilot would allow businesses and multifamily residential buildings that are located within a half-mile of PRT service to...
Kiski Garden Center in Allegheny Township under new ownership
A popular year-‘round garden center in Allegheny Township is under new ownership. Dave Vargo, former owner of Kiski Garden Center, sold his business Friday for $200,000 to Pat D’Amico of Buffalo Township. Vargo removed a large banner outside his former business that same afternoon as D’Amico looked on...
Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
butlerradio.com
Crews Respond To Warehouse Fire In Harmony
Multiple crews were called to respond this morning to a fire at a warehouse in Harmony. It happened just after 8 a.m. at a warehouse in the 200 block of Eutaw Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in Harmony. When crews got on scene, they saw fire coming from...
