Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Motorists will face I-79 delays starting Tuesday between Neville Island Bridge and I-279

Motorists who regularly use Interstate 79 may want to consider giving themselves extra time to get where they’re going starting Tuesday. PennDOT has announced beginning on that Tuesday morning there will be daylight and overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, and Franklin Park and Kilbuck, Ohio, and Aleppo townships in Allegheny County, weather permitting.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
27 First News

East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar

Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Courthouse underground garage could reopen in May after delays

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Courthouse underground parking garage project has faced significant delays since it was closed last April due to collapse concerns. County commissioners had anticipated the new parking garage being completed in October of last year. According to those in charge of planning the project, it all has to do with changes in ground and structure as they poured cement.It may look like a big hole in the ground in the middle of Greensburg, but officials say the new underground courthouse parking garage is coming along. Once completed, the new garage will have a redesigned public square at ground level. Started in April of last year, the $7 million project was expected to be completed by mid-fall of last year. However, a few things delayed the project.Westmoreland County Director of Operations Greg McCloskey said there were problems getting some of the construction materials and there was water infiltrating the foundational site. "Won't cost us any more money, it's costing us time," he said. If all goes as anticipated the new courthouse garage will be open and the public area on top of it will be open about May. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced

You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State of the Strip District: Pittsburgh iconic neighborhood undergoing historic transformation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
WEIRTON, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa City Council approves the purchase of 3 new police vehicles

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 2, 2023 12:20 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa City Council approved a motion to have Police Chief John Lane seek 3 new police vehicles to replace older model, high usage vehicles. The department has proceeds of over $34,500 from the salvage value of older vehicles, and the damaged vehicle will be replaced.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wccsradio.com

MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured

A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Respond To Warehouse Fire In Harmony

Multiple crews were called to respond this morning to a fire at a warehouse in Harmony. It happened just after 8 a.m. at a warehouse in the 200 block of Eutaw Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in Harmony. When crews got on scene, they saw fire coming from...
HARMONY, PA

