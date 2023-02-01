Read full article on original website
KTVB
Boise State plays San Diego State Friday for top spot in Mountain West men's standings
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos visit the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs Friday night in a matchup of the top two men's basketball teams in the Mountain West conference standings. The game, set for 7 p.m. MST in San Diego, is the two teams' first meeting...
KTVB
#TuSTATS: Degenhart has Kellen-like qualities
BOISE, Idaho — Where have we seen this story before at Boise State?. A kid from eastern Washington, bursting on to the scene as a sophomore, who rarely turns the ball over, and is the leading and most-efficient scorer on a first-place team. Oh, and apparently, he's pretty good...
KTVB
Boise State softball picked to win Mountain West in preseason poll
BOISE, Idaho — In just over a week, the Boise State softball team returns to the diamond with an opportunity to build off last year's record-tying 40-win season. The Broncos narrowly missed the NCAA Regional last spring and their potential is generating attention. On Thursday, five of nine head...
KTVB
Boise State's JL Skinner misses Senior Bowl to support family
Boise State standout safety JL Skinner did not play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday after his aunt passed away this week. Skinner went home to support family.
Former Boise State QB Taste Tests Cheeseburgers on TikTok [Video]
All of the talk surrounding Boise State athletics these days is basketball. The team has been dominant all season long and they are once again proving to be among the best in the Mountain West Conference and frankly, among the best in the western United States. On the football field,...
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
Boise River system reservoirs above average
BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
This Boise Brewery Was Just Named The Absolute Best in Idaho
We have some great places in Idaho and the Treasure Valley to grab a beer. According to Far and Wide who just did a nationwide look into each state's best brewery, we have a pretty great one downtown that also does a lot for the community. Something extra special about...
Former Boise Police Chief applies for Toledo, Ohio position
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022, is listed as an applicant for the same role in Toledo, Ohio, KTVB's sister station WTOL reported Thursday. Lee officially separated from the city...
Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America
There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Show-Me-Select heifers average more than $2,600 per head in fall sales at Fruitland
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The market for spring calvers in the Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program proved strong at fall 2022 sales, with top buyers paying in the $3,500 per head range at some sales. Buyers paid an average of $2,638 for Show-Me-Select heifers on Dec. 2 at the SEMO Livestock...
Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]
We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
KTVB
Boise teacher ignites preschoolers' senses with sensory tools
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This content is sponsored by CapEd Credit Union. Some classrooms are taking a new approach to learning. They're doing it with the help of sensory tools and sensory play. If you're not familiar, sensory play is any activity that stimulates one or more of a kid's five senses: smell, sight, touch, taste, and hearing.
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
beckersasc.com
State medical board charges physician with spreading COVID-19 misinformation
The Washington State Medical Board is investigating Ryan Cole, MD, a pathologist who practices in Boise, Idaho, and holds a license in the state of Washington, due to anti-COVID-19 vaccine and pro-ivermectin statements he posted on social media, according to a Feb. 1 report from Medscape. Dr. Cole was reported...
