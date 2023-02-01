ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

#TuSTATS: Degenhart has Kellen-like qualities

BOISE, Idaho — Where have we seen this story before at Boise State?. A kid from eastern Washington, bursting on to the scene as a sophomore, who rarely turns the ball over, and is the leading and most-efficient scorer on a first-place team. Oh, and apparently, he's pretty good...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State softball picked to win Mountain West in preseason poll

BOISE, Idaho — In just over a week, the Boise State softball team returns to the diamond with an opportunity to build off last year's record-tying 40-win season. The Broncos narrowly missed the NCAA Regional last spring and their potential is generating attention. On Thursday, five of nine head...
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River system reservoirs above average

BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]

We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
KTVB

Boise teacher ignites preschoolers' senses with sensory tools

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This content is sponsored by CapEd Credit Union. Some classrooms are taking a new approach to learning. They're doing it with the help of sensory tools and sensory play. If you're not familiar, sensory play is any activity that stimulates one or more of a kid's five senses: smell, sight, touch, taste, and hearing.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy