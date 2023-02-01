PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called around 3:45 a.m. about a crash between a man and a vehicle just off of I-17, near 7th and Mohave streets. When officers arrived, they found the injured man, he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO