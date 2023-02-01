Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Downtown Phoenix shooting ends with man dead, 2 others injured
A shooting in downtown Phoenix left a man dead and two others in the hospital overnight. Witnesses heard the gunfire break out near 15th Avenue and Taylor Street sometime before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. By the time officers arrived, three men had been shot. One of the men died...
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a stabbing near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
fox10phoenix.com
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Phoenix, PD says
PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life and another is in jail following a Phoenix stabbing just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 4. At around 12:30 a.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road, officers responded to reports of a stabbing. That's where they found the victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Teen, child hospitalized after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. M Culinary is the main caterer for the event. They have cooks at their headquarters in Scottsdale preparing food now through next week. Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lawmakers say...
Young child dies in Phoenix, suspect in custody
PHOENIX — A suspect has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of being involved in the death of an 18-month-old child. Diego Garcia, 23, is facing felony charges after a young child he was watching ended up in the hospital with severe injuries, court records show.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Chandler apartment complex
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting on Friday at a Chandler apartment complex that left at least one person injured. According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 3 near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue. The man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries. "At this...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 4 hospitalized in west Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A man is dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash in west Phoenix on Friday. The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say some of the victims had to be pulled from their cars. Police say a car was speeding down Thomas when...
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
One dead, two hurt in shooting near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street
One man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage. The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield. The driver was...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
KTAR.com
Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020
PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
12news.com
18-year-old suspect arrested for 2020 homicide in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested by the El Mirage Police Department on suspicion of killing a man in October 2020. Izaiha Martinez of El Mirage was recently taken into custody for a fatal shooting reported over two years ago in a neighborhood near Cactus and El Mirage roads.
AZFamily
Teen boy shot, young girl injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Phoenix police responded to several reports of a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers found one teen boy with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A young girl was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called around 3:45 a.m. about a crash between a man and a vehicle just off of I-17, near 7th and Mohave streets. When officers arrived, they found the injured man, he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
fox10phoenix.com
One year after explosion, homes in North Phoenix neighborhood still under repair
PHOENIX - It has been almost one year since a multi-million dollar home in North Phoenix was destroyed in an explosion, and several nearby homes are still being repaired as a result of what happened. The explosion happened in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive in February 2022....
AZFamily
Phoenix woman reunites with birth family after online ancestry search
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale. The WM Phoenix Open kicked off with Walker Hayes and Maroon 5 taking the stage for thousands of fans at the 16th hole. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023...
KTAR.com
Authorities cancel Silver Alert issued for woman last seen driving in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Authorities in Scottsdale have canceled a Silver Alert issued on Saturday morning for a missing woman. Jane Garcia, 79, was located by police in Queen Creek near the intersection of Sossaman and Riggs roads. Before being located, Garcia, who has been reunited with her family, was last...
KTAR.com
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school
PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
Comments / 7