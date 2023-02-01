ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour: How to secure tickets?

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

The “beyhive” has been counting the days for this moment! Beyoncé is going on tour to celebrate her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.” The much-awaited announcement was made to kick off Black History Month after she debuted new music dedicated to Black queer culture in July 2022.

“RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023,” she shared on Instagram.

Beyoncé‘s world tour will kick off in May 2023 and run until September. Queen Bey will make stops in Nashville, Louisville, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and many more cities.

She will visit London, Stockholm, Brussels, Barcelona, and more outside the United States. Unfortunately, there are no concerts announced in Latin America.

Full Renaissance World Tour dates

  • May 10: Stockholm, SE (Friends Arena)
  • May 14: Brussels, BE (Baudoin Stadium)
  • May 17: Cardiff, UK (Principality Stadium)
  • May 20: Edinburgh, UK (Murrayfield)
  • May 23: Sunderland, UK (Stadium of Light)
  • May 26: Paris, FR (Stade de France)
  • May 29: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
  • May 30: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
  • June 6: Lyon, FR (Groupama Stadium)
  • June 8: Barcelona, SP (Olympic Stadium)
  • June 11: Marseille, FR (Orange Vélodrome)
  • June 15: Cologne, DE (Rheinenergiestadion)
  • June 17: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)
  • June 18: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)
  • June 21: Hamburg, DE (Volksparkstadion)
  • June 24: Frankfurt, DE (Deutsche Bank Park)
  • June 27: Warsaw, PL (Pge Nardowy)
  • July 8: Toronto, CA (Rogers Centre)
  • July 12: Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)
  • July 15: Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)
  • July 17: Louisville, KY (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium)
  • July 20: Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium)
  • July 22: Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)
  • July 26: Detroit, MI (Ford Field)
  • July 29: East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium)
  • Aug. 1: Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium)
  • Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field)
  • Aug. 5: Washington, DC (FedEx Field)
  • Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)
  • Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium)
  • Aug. 16: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)
  • Aug. 18: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)
  • Aug. 21: St. Louis, MI (Dome at Americas Center)
  • Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium)
  • Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)
  • Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA (Levi’s Stadium)
  • Sept. 2: Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium)
  • Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA (BC Place)
  • Sept. 13: Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)
  • Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium)
  • Sept. 21: Dallas, TX (AT&T Stadium)
  • Sept. 23: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)
  • Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA (Caesars Superdome)

How, when, and where to purchase tickets

Fans can begin purchasing on February 6, with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members. A verified fan registration is available for North Americans on beyonce.livenation.com and Ticketmaster.

Citi card members can enjoy it from a presale via citientertainment.com. Verizon Up members can buy presale tickets at verizon.com/featured/verizon-up.

