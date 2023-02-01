Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
FOX Sports
McCollum, Pelicans host the Kings
Sacramento Kings (29-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-27, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Sacramento will play on Sunday. The Pelicans are 17-14 in conference matchups. New Orleans averages 115.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per...
FOX Sports
Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks
Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -340, Ducks +280. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in...
FOX Sports
Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR returns to L.A. to open 2023 season
NASCAR is returning to sunny southern California to kick off the 2023 season with the second running of the Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday (5 p.m. ET heats; 8 p.m. ET main event, FOX). The event will build off its successful inaugural L.A. running last year. The 150-lap main...
Report: Hawks join pursuit of Sixers defender Matisse Thybulle
The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday at 3 p.m. EST and now is the time when teams will have to decide which direction they want to go in order to improve their chances. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that has championship aspirations as they continue with their 2022-23 season so one would assume that they would be buyers at the deadline in order to upgrade their roster.
FOX Sports
What to watch for in Iowa-Illinois, Villanova-Creighton, more on FOX
February is here, and with only five weeks remaining until Selection Sunday, every weekend becomes more critical for NCAA Tournament contenders. There’s a full slate of action on the hardwood this weekend, with five games set to air on FOX. That includes a national championship game rematch in women’s basketball as No. 1 South Carolina faces No. 5 UConn on Sunday at Noon ET in Hartford, Connecticut.
FOX Sports
Can Sean Payton fix and re-establish a culture with Broncos? | THE HERD
Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos new head coach after trading draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are coming off a tumultuous season in all areas, including a down year from Russell Wilson. However, Colin Cowherd discusses why Payton will make a positive impact in Broncos country and even the city, citing a culture he built in New Orleans.
FOX Sports
Should LeBron want to reunite with Kyrie Irving on Lakers? | SPEAK
Kyrie Irving, once again, requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and gave them six days to do it with the NBA Trade Deadline coming up. After the news broke, LeBron James tweeted a simple tweet with the eyes and crown emojis. Rumors of a Kyrie-LeBron reunion have been consistent among trade talks and Kyrie's relationship with Brooklyn. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether LeBron should want Kyrie on the Los Angeles Lakers or not.
FOX Sports
NBA Roundtable: What will scoring record mean for LeBron's legacy?
LeBron James is on the brink of making NBA history. James is just 63 points from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. With James likely to break the record in the coming days, our panel of NBA reporters — Ric Bucher, Yaron Weitzman and Melissa Rohlin — take a look at what breaking the record will mean for James' legacy.
FOX Sports
Skip explains LeBron's "watershed, career breakthrough moment" | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip Bayless has never missed a second (minus one game) of LeBron James' games and explains the King's 'watershed, career breakthrough moment.' What is your best LeBron moment?
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets before trade deadline, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes react to Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets before the NBA trade deadline. Broussard weighs in on Irving’s request and explains he is showing a lack of self-awareness with the request. The group then explore a possible trade involving Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee visits Portland after Lillard's 40-point outing
Milwaukee Bucks (36-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (26-27, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 129-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Trail Blazers are 14-11 on their home...
FOX Sports
Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
FOX Sports
All-Star exclusion no sweat for Edwards: 'I kind of knew'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were predictably irked when Anthony Edwards was not picked for the NBA All-Star Game, a belief in his worthiness that had plenty of backing around the league. As for Edwards, well, he said he wasn't surprised or disappointed. His laid-back, aw-shucks vibe —...
FOX Sports
Pacers face the Kings on 4-game skid
Sacramento Kings (29-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Pacers take on Sacramento. The Pacers have gone 16-11 in home games. Indiana has a 7-14 record in games decided by...
FOX Sports
What does Kyrie Irving actually want from the Nets?
On Nov. 20, Kyrie Irving returned to the court after an eight-game absence, a punishment for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts. At the time, there were questions around the NBA about whether the Brooklyn Nets could survive the circus he had created and whether Irving’s NBA career was in jeopardy.
FOX Sports
Truong has 7 3s, 27 points, No. 17 Zag women top Dons 78-56
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaylynne Truong had seven 3-pointers and 27 points, both career highs, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to a 78-56 win over San Francisco on Saturday. The nation's best 3-point shooting team at 41.1%, the Bulldogs made 13...
FOX Sports
LeBron James on whether Kyrie Irving can help Lakers: 'Duh'
One day after news broke that Kyrie Irving had demanded to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James was asked if he's the type of player who could help the Los Angeles Lakers get to the finish line. "That's a Rob question," James said, referring to general manager Rob...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
FOX Sports
Saint Joseph's (PA) takes on La Salle, aims for 4th straight home win
La Salle Explorers (9-13, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-11, 5-5 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) -6.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on La Salle. The Hawks are 8-4...
