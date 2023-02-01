Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn Police Department releases collectible K9 trading cards
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Department has announced that they have released a set of collectible trading cards featuring the department’s K9s and handlers. The K9 unit is currently made up of eight police dogs specially trained to locate narcotics, explosives, firearms and assist in searches to locate missing items and people.
22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
Auburn man faces multiple drug charges following traffic stop arrest
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 42-year-old Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple drug crimes after being arrested during a traffic stop. According to Auburn police, Jacarl Montrel Gullatte was arrested from a narcotics investigation that led to a search warrant and the recovery of numerous controlled substances.
Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 injured in shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on attempted murder charges after a victim was shot in January. On January 31, Opelika police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound....
Opelika investigators make several arrests, targeting illicit drugs with a focus on Fentanyl
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Narcotics Unit has been investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city concentrating on illicit narcotics laced with Fentanyl. The investigation included multiple operations including Wednesday’s search warrant at Neighborhood Market grocery where residents had complained of illegal narcotics being used and sold at the store and illegal […]
Alabama woman appears in court days after allegedly shooting 12-year-old child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence. Authorities […]
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
LaGrange: Investigation underway after local home struck by bullet
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police are investigating a shots fired incident that left an occupied home struck by gunfire. Police responded to Dix Street on Feb. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Officers spoke to the victim who says he was in his home when he heard gunfire. Later, the victim discovered a bullet hole in […]
US Marshals, Muscogee County Sheriffs Office arrest two murder suspects in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriffs Office (MCSO) has arrested four murder suspects over the course of two days. Earlier today, the MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, alongside the US Marshals, served two felony murder arrest warrants, in Muscogee County. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala had outstanding...
Man wanted in home invasion arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted in connection to a home invasion in Columbus has been arrested on separate charges in Dallas, Texas. Due to active warrants, the Columbus Police Department was notified about the arrest of 33-year-old Curtis Williams after he was taken into custody. On February 1,...
Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - NOTE: News Leader 9 originally reported the child was 12 years old, per sources. However, Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey and the victim’s mom clarified his age as 13. We’re learning even more details about what happened Wednesday night when a 13-year-old was...
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
LaGrange police investigate second home shot within 24-hour span
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the second home shot within a 24-hour span. On Feb. 2 around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was inside his home when he heard a noise coming from around his television. He found […]
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
