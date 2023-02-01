ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Auburn Police Department releases collectible K9 trading cards

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Department has announced that they have released a set of collectible trading cards featuring the department’s K9s and handlers. The K9 unit is currently made up of eight police dogs specially trained to locate narcotics, explosives, firearms and assist in searches to locate missing items and people.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn man faces multiple drug charges following traffic stop arrest

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 42-year-old Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple drug crimes after being arrested during a traffic stop. According to Auburn police, Jacarl Montrel Gullatte was arrested from a narcotics investigation that led to a search warrant and the recovery of numerous controlled substances.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika investigators make several arrests, targeting illicit drugs with a focus on Fentanyl

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Narcotics Unit has been investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city concentrating on illicit narcotics laced with Fentanyl.  The investigation included multiple operations including Wednesday’s search warrant at Neighborhood Market grocery where residents had complained of illegal narcotics being used and sold at the store and illegal […]
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman appears in court days after allegedly shooting 12-year-old child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1.  According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.  Authorities […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man wanted in home invasion arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted in connection to a home invasion in Columbus has been arrested on separate charges in Dallas, Texas. Due to active warrants, the Columbus Police Department was notified about the arrest of 33-year-old Curtis Williams after he was taken into custody. On February 1,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy