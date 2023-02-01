Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Outdoor ice rinks and sledding hills busy after cold week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Last week’s cold temperatures allowed some of Green Bay’s outdoor ice rinks to freeze. One of them being Colburn. “We just came out to play some pond hockey, we play hockey and baseball together so we are just enjoying the little bit of nicer weather since it's been cold all week," says Caden Bartelme.
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
WBAY Green Bay
Railroad Museum in Green Bay features brand new “Rail Ties” exhibit
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum’s 2023 opens a new exhibit entitled “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community.” The exhibit will be showcased from now through December 31, 2023. In February and March, the Museum is open 9 am to 4 pm...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
Fox11online.com
Nitschke Bridge closing to marine traffic until early March
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of the Fox River will be closed to boat traffic for more than a month. Green Bay's Public Works Department says the Ray Nitschke Bridge will close to marine traffic on Monday. It is set to remain closed until March 10. Crews will be doing...
Fox11online.com
Ice fishing derby to benefit Little Suamico Fire Department
SOBIESKI (WLUK) -- It's an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it's hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters' ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. "We were sitting out on the bay...
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
Fox11online.com
Knott sworn in as Green Bay fire chief
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department swore in its new chief Friday. Matthew Knott has 25 years of public service experience in career and volunteer departments. He also has law enforcement experience. Knott comes from the Rockford Fire Department, which is the second largest department in...
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley residents encouraged to ride the bus on Transit Equity Day
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley residents are encouraged to ride the bus on Friday in honor of Transit Equity Day. The national holiday promotes the public's right to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. It also honors the birthday of Rosa Parks, the black woman who refused to give up her...
Fox11online.com
Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders to become Lake Winnebago Shantymen for one game this season
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A popular Northeast Wisconsin winter pastime will make an appearance this summer when both the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders honor sturgeon spearing. Both teams -- which are owned by the same group -- will take the field as the Lake...
Fox11online.com
Penguin feeding experiences return at the NEW Zoo
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You'll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins. Penguin...
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Army reserve unit prepares for deployment
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A farewell ceremony in Neenah was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. "It's kind of hard I guess to really express -- I'm sure you guys don't know the type of feeling it is," Staff Sgt. Tyler Wood said. "It's a weird feeling but it's a good feeling at the same time."
thebaycities.com
The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool
Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
Fox11online.com
New exhibit shares stories of those who worked for the railroad
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Personal stories offer a glimpse of what it's like working for the railroad. "Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community" is a new exhibit opening February 4 at the National Railroad Museum. The exhibit features loaned items and objects from the museum's own collection. They're paired...
NBC26
Turning Neenah into a work of art
NEENAH (NBC 26) — D.B. Rouse and Adam Shea grew up together in Neenah. Life led them to live states away from each other. “Ben and I have been buddies for a long time,” said Adam Shea, photographer and owner of Adam Shea Photography. But one thing has...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
