Eagles Super Bowl Hero Nick Foles Has Advice for Jalen Hurts
The last Philadelphia quarterback to win a Super Bowl knows what Hurts is going through. The Eagles are going to play in their second Super Bowl in the last five years, and will do so with a different quarterback. In his second season as a starter, Jalen Hurts has helped lead a quick rebuild in Philadelphia and has put up MVP-like numbers.
Chiefs banked on rookie returns to reach Super Bowl again
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid remembers talking to the Kansas City Chiefs at some point last year, back when veterans were getting to know rookies and the season still seemed so far off, and he brought up the San Francisco 49ers under Bill Walsh. It was 1981...
Your Guide to the Weekend’s Top Tickets
Check out sports’ hottest seats, including the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star game. All eyes may be on next week’s Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the sports world has gone quiet. College basketball is heating up, with a series of top-ranked matchups slated for the weekend, while the NHL holds its All-Star game and the NFL puts on the Pro Bowl. With so many exciting events on the schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sports must-see contests in person.
James cleared to play at Indiana as scoring chase continues
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was set to resume his NBA scoring-record chase Thursday night at Indiana after being cleared to start. James entered the day 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s mark of 38,387. James, a 19-time All-Star, had been listed...
