GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO