WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Kids know your broken promises
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strap on your rocket pack for today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz. Let’s watch a video of that green comet making its closest approach to Earth Wednesday night. Brad will show you where to see it for yourself and catch us up on some more space news.
WBAY Green Bay
Penguin feeding experience returns to the New Zoo in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is pleased to announce the return of the always-popular Penguin Feeding Experiences!. It’s a wild way to get up-close and personal with everyone’s favorite feathered friends. Participants will go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, where you’ll chat with an expert penguin zookeeper, meet our African penguins, and have the opportunity to toss them several fish.
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
WBAY Green Bay
Railroad Museum in Green Bay features brand new “Rail Ties” exhibit
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum’s 2023 opens a new exhibit entitled “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community.” The exhibit will be showcased from now through December 31, 2023. In February and March, the Museum is open 9 am to 4 pm...
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
wearegreenbay.com
Over $5M in grants for harbor maintenance announced, majority impacting northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced $5.3 million worth of grants for seven harbor maintenance projects, four of which are in northeast Wisconsin. The seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects aim to promote waterborne freight and economic development, officials say. Of the total...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Drummer gets Mile of Music scholarship
Blustery northwest winds will drive temperatures well below zero. This incoming weathermaker will have a bigger impact on our temperatures and wind chills to wrap up the work week. Updated: 12 hours ago. Breaking down the top ten complaints in the state. Updated: 18 hours ago. Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
NBC26
Turning Neenah into a work of art
NEENAH (NBC 26) — D.B. Rouse and Adam Shea grew up together in Neenah. Life led them to live states away from each other. “Ben and I have been buddies for a long time,” said Adam Shea, photographer and owner of Adam Shea Photography. But one thing has...
milb.com
Lake Winnebago Shantymen Arrive as Alternate Identity
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha drummer awarded scholarship through Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A drummer from Menasha will have a chance to live out her music dreams after winning the Mile of Music Tundraland Scholarship. Audrey Lingnofski, 16, received a drum set and lessons for a year through Heid Music. Audrey started playing clarinet in middle school. However, she...
WBAY Green Bay
The latest developments on the Emerald Bay evictions
Executives explain why it was a necessary decision financially. Republicans and Democrats, local leaders and state lawmakers, want to replace the 120-year-old institution.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
WBAY Green Bay
Black History Month: Green Bay’s first permanent, Black resident, “Smokey” Dawson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month. Every Wednesday at 10 through February, Action 2 News will honor people who helped make this area and nation what it is today. According to local historian Mary Jane Herber, the history of African-Americans in Northeast...
WBAY Green Bay
Stranded: How to avoid hypothermia in brutal cold
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News reached out to experts for advice parents can give young drivers -- and use themselves -- to avoid hypothermia in extreme cold. Should you end up stranded in your car in brutal temperatures, Dr. Kyle McCarty with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center says it’s important to look at your situation and create a game plan.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton celebrates Black History Month with unique event
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The event was open to the entire community at Appleton East High School - which provided a chance to learn about the contributions of black individuals in areas of music, poetry and theatre. Students came together to plan and organize, and even put on performances. That...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Harbor Bloody Mary Flight
Looking for a fun weekend treat? It might be time to check out TJ's Harbor Restaurant and their amazing Bloody Mary flight & a fantastic view of Lake Winnebago!. You can pick 3 of their 8 options and a beer chaser is served along with it!. We sampled the Garden...
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
