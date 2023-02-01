ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Will Smith is star attraction at Mississippi college’s ‘Will Smith Day’

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
A Mississippi college celebrated “Will Smith Day” with none other than Will Smith.

The actor and entertainer visited Tougaloo College, a historically Black college, on Jan. 31 to speak with mass communication and performing arts students, WAPT-TV reported.

The station reported that his visit was a favor to Tougaloo graduate Aunjanue Ellis, his co-star in the film “King Richard.”

“Today was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College,” Tougaloo President Carmen Walters said.

“Our students were able to interact with Mr. Smith in a private setting,” Walters said. “This is the first visit of many producers who are assisting us with launching our new program in Film Making and Film Production.”

Jackson, MS
