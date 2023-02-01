Super Nintendo World Overcrowding Leads to Second Preview Offer for Pass Members at Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras Tee at Universal Orlando Resort
A new Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras tee is available at the Cursed Coconut Club Market in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The shirt is black and the neon design matches the banners hanging outside the Cursed Coconut Club. There are pink and green Voodoo dolls and several pins around the name...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 2023 Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios Florida Features Dragons, Unicorns, King Gator, and Beads Galore
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is running now through April 16. Each night, guests can let the good times roll with a boisterous Mardi Gras parade. About half of the floats return every year, such as the classic Riverboat and King Gator. The others get new designs...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident
A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run During Cast Previews at Magic Kingdom
Cast Members are the first to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom this weekend as previews of the new roller coaster begin. Some Cast Members have shared their photos from the experience with WDWNT. Guests will reach TRON Lightcycle / Run by walking past Space Mountain into a...
WDW News Today
First Look at the 2023 Mardi Gras Coke Freestyle Cup at Universal Orlando Resort
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 has begun, and there’s a new Coke Freestyle Cup to celebrate. The cup gives the buyer free refills all day at Coke Freestyle machines across the resort, as well as ICEEs. The cup is white with a purple lid. It...
WDW News Today
New Stitch & RCA Dog Space Mountain Pin Lands at Walt Disney World
A new open edition pin available at Walt Disney World celebrates two Tomorrowland icons: Stitch and Space Mountain. But you might not be expecting just how deep a cut this Space Mountain reference is. What do we mean? Let’s soar on over to the Emporium to find out!. Stitch...
WDW News Today
PHOTO & VIDEO TOUR: Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 Opens at New Location in Universal Studios Florida
The Mardi Gras Tribute Store is now open in its new location in Universal Studios Florida. Rather than entering via the Macy’s façade in New York, guests can find the store in Hollywood. The entrance is at Studio Styles, which used to be the UOAP Lounge. The Tribute Store also occupies the spaces at The Dark Room and Williams of Hollywood.
WDW News Today
Thunder Falls Terrace Reopens, Another Section Blocked off at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Thunder Falls Terrace has reopened in the Jurassic Park area of Universal’s Islands of Adventure after a brief closure for a roof refurbishment. The roof was damaged during Hurricane Ian, and half of the dining room closed in November to take care of a leak. The other half of...
WDW News Today
The Ultimate Secret to Saving Thousands at Disney World
Are you thinking of going on a vacation to Walt Disney World? The idea of traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth, walking into Magic Kingdom, seeing Cinderella Castle, meeting Mickey Mouse, and eating a Mickey Premium Bar while the Festival of Fantasy parade moves down Main Street U.S.A. is a magical one — and an expensive one. That being said, there is a solution to this costly problem.
WDW News Today
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (2/2/23) – Sonny Eclipse Replaced, Disney Trivia & Mixology, Rejected Runaway Railway Queue Posters, & More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, Who Wants to Win A Lot of Corbucks, Rejected Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue posters, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and...
WDW News Today
More NEW Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise at Walt Disney World
Yesterday we spotted some brand new merchandise themed after Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which opened in 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and earlier this week at Disneyland Park. Today, we found even more new merchandise in Walt Disney World. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Adult Shirt —...
WDW News Today
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Coming to Disney+ in May, Animation Studios Announced
Star Wars: Visions fans rejoice, Disney has announced the hit animated series, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will debut on May 4, 2023, on Disney+. The announcement of the second season, which will coincide with Star Wars Day, was made in May 2022 during Star Wars Celebration, but no additional information was provided.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Complimentary Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Magnet Celebrates Mardi Gras 2023
There’s a new complimentary Universal Orlando Annual Passholder magnet available, with a design celebrating Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Magnet. Magnet pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.
WDW News Today
Imagineer Jim Shull Shares Oswald and Ortensia Attraction Blue Sky Idea
Former Imagineer Jim Shull shared an idea for an Oswald and Ortensia ride that could have replaced Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin at Disneyland. Shull shared the idea on Twitter, calling it a “personal blue sky project.” He said it would keep the current facility and ride system but would utilize projection mapping and the 1920s sets would have been painted black and white. He called it a “low cost investment” that would deliver a “unique ride.”
WDW News Today
NEW Limited Edition Peter Pan, Star Wars, and Disney100 Pins Arrive at Disneyland
We stopped by Disneyland Park today and spotted several new limited edition and limited release pins for sale! Let’s take a look. Limited Release Peter Pan Mystery Pin Set — $24.99. Off to Neverland! You can fly to 20th Century Music Company at Disneyland to snag this mystery...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 The Eras Shirt, Shorts, and Jacket at Walt Disney World
Three more Disney100 The Eras items have arrived at Walt Disney World. The shirt and shorts are part of the Disneyland collection, while the jacket is part of the Walt Disney Studios collection. We found them at Discovery Trading Company in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney100 Disneyland Shirt – $39.99...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Scaffolds Installed in Flume, More Queue Disassembly Spotted at Splash Mountain for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Conversion in Magic Kingdom
It looks like workers are digging a little deeper as work continues to transform Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. No sooner did guests take their last ride on this beloved attraction last month, construction workers descended upon it to begin preparations for its transformation. Scaffolding bridges have been...
WDW News Today
Temporary National Geographic Store Closes at Disney Springs
The temporary National Geographic store in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs has closed. Black curtains are around the shop. When it opened in October, the National Geographic store replaced WonderGround Gallery. Every purchase helped support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world...
WDW News Today
Unionized Walt Disney World Cast Members Overwhelmingly Reject Disney’s Gradual $1 Pay Raise Offer
For the past several months, Disney has been in contract negotiations with the Service Trades Council Union, which represents more than 45,000 Walt Disney World Cast Members, over benefits and wage increases. Now the union has officially voted to reject Disney’s most recent offer to the union in favor of more beneficial terms to Cast Members represented.
WDW News Today
Gift Card Wristbands Available for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure
Guests celebrating Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure, especially those who have their hands full from treats they got using the Sip and Savor Pass, will appreciate this gift card wristband we found!. Lunar New Year 2023 Disney Gift Card Wristband — Any Amount $15-$1000. This handy...
Comments / 0