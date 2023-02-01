Read full article on original website
BabyD’
3d ago
its not hard to keep things out the reach of children. hide medications or lock them up inna lockbox or somewhere very high. it's negligence and poor handling of said meds.
Reply
2
Related
1-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Family Friend' Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car with Him Inside and Crashes
Antwineesha Burse has been arrested and charged in relation to the death of a 1-year-old boy after she allegedly stole his mother's car and crashed A 1-year-old boy is dead after a woman allegedly stole his mother's vehicle with him inside and crashed. Antwineesha Burse, 31, faces a felony charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license, causing death, after the Milwaukee Police Department said she was behind the wheel of a white Pontiac that crashed into a green Dodge Caravan on Friday at around 11:30 p.m., according to...
Parents charged in drug induced death of 1-year-old
FORT LAUDERDALE - The parents of a 1-year-old Deerfield Beach child have been arrested for his death.Wendy Previl, 30, and Shaneka Dean, 33, have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, according to court documents. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to 218 SW 3rd Street on Sept. 24 after receiving a report of a medical emergency. Arriving deputies found the couple's child, Zaire Cenatus, in "medical distress." The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.Alvin Muff, a neighbor, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench he vividly remembers what happened. "I saw all sorts of police outside. You...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
A woman with severe mental illness lay dead in her apartment for more than 3 years before being found, say reports
Laura Winham's family alleges that the 38-year-old, who had schizophrenia, was "abandoned and left to die" by health and social services in England.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Dad arrested for allegedly burning, torturing 7-year-old son who was resuscitated twice
MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after his young son was hospitalized with critical injuries, including a fractured skull and burns on his body. According to Manchester Police, on Jan. 17, officers responded to a call on Eastern Avenue about a boy who was unconscious...
Girl who died after taking ecstasy pill for first time researched effects earlier that day
A teenage girl died after taking an ecstasy pill for the first time at a sleepover with pals, an inquest has heard.A-Level student Lila-Grace Smith, 17, took the drug as she stayed a friend’s house last summer.She was rushed to hospital after her friends raised the alarm, but tragically she couldn’t be saved.Bradford Coroner’s Court heard the amount of ecstasy in her system was ‘well within’ the range of levels that have been associated with deaths from taking the drug.Her heartbroken mother, Emma Hargreaves, told the inquest that she’d warned her daughters of taking drugs because she knew someone who...
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Louisiana man gets life sentence 40 years after killing his wife
On Jan. 30, a man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife nearly four decades ago. After renewed interest in the case, Reginald Reed was arrested in June 2019 and found guilty of second-degree murder in November 2022. On Aug. 23, 1987, 26-year-old Selonia Reed’s...
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses
A recent Department of Labor investigation found at least 50 children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses across the Midwest. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has more on how the federal government is now looking into whether any of the children were victims of human trafficking. Jan. 20, 2023.
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Comments / 7