pajaronian.com

Sharks hand ‘Catz first loss in league play | Boys basketball

WATSONVILLE—The last time St. Francis High sophomore Nash Horton and his teammates played Watsonville High, they walked off their home court following a disappointing loss. The Sharks got some redemption on Thursday night after going into Wildcatz territory for a 57-53 win in Pacific Coast Athletic League Cypress Division action.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Locals shine at Central Coast All-Star game | High school football

SALINAS—It’s been more than two months since Pajaro Valley High senior Eric Viveros last suited up in a Grizzlies football uniform. However, the itch to play one last time never left the standout lineman and he had one more chance to shine on the field at the annual Central Coast All-Star High School Football Game at Rabobank Stadium on Jan. 28.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Boys’ Basketball | King City upsets Marina in second head-to-head

KING CITY — After four straight losses, the King City Mustangs boys’ basketball team have won three of their last four games, including an upset against Marina. So far, this season hasn’t been going as expected for the Mustangs, but as of late they have started to rattle off a couple of wins.
KING CITY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Mustang Madness makes triumphant return

When the Gilroy High Cheerleading program puts on its signature event, Mustang Madness, its objective is to bring the community together and raise up the next generation of cheerleaders from an early age. This year’s event performance, which took place at halftime of the Gilroy High boys basketball game on...
GILROY, CA
lookout.co

Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum

Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
OAKLAND, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Storm Brings Challenges Sooner Than Expected

At the end of last month’s column, I wrote that “2023 would no doubt bring new challenges and opportunities.” What none of us could have imagined was how quickly those challenges would present themselves in the new year. The series of atmospheric rivers that pounded Santa Cruz...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes

The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Team Effort: Seacliff State Beach Opens to Walk-Ins

Two weeks after an epic storm of rain, wind and waves that badly damaged Seacliff State Beach, California State Parks opened the lower beach day-use area on Jan. 21 to pedestrian traffic only. “This was a big team effort from all programmatic areas of the Santa Cruz District, State Park...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening. San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area. Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online The post Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Volunteers offer a helping hand on College Road

Volunteers help remove stacks of sandbags Saturday at the flood-stricken College Road neighborhood as part of a large-scale cleanup. The one-day event, which drew more than 100 people, was organized by Supervisor Felipe Hernandez and his Chief of Staff Ramon Gomez. Numerous members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints were joined by helpers from the City of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and others as they fanned out in the Holohan/Laken area and College Road. They focused on sand bag removal, mud clean up, and street and yard cleaning.
WATSONVILLE, CA

