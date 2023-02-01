Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Sharks hand ‘Catz first loss in league play | Boys basketball
WATSONVILLE—The last time St. Francis High sophomore Nash Horton and his teammates played Watsonville High, they walked off their home court following a disappointing loss. The Sharks got some redemption on Thursday night after going into Wildcatz territory for a 57-53 win in Pacific Coast Athletic League Cypress Division action.
pajaronian.com
Locals shine at Central Coast All-Star game | High school football
SALINAS—It’s been more than two months since Pajaro Valley High senior Eric Viveros last suited up in a Grizzlies football uniform. However, the itch to play one last time never left the standout lineman and he had one more chance to shine on the field at the annual Central Coast All-Star High School Football Game at Rabobank Stadium on Jan. 28.
kingcityrustler.com
Boys’ Basketball | King City upsets Marina in second head-to-head
KING CITY — After four straight losses, the King City Mustangs boys’ basketball team have won three of their last four games, including an upset against Marina. So far, this season hasn’t been going as expected for the Mustangs, but as of late they have started to rattle off a couple of wins.
San Jose, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 11 high school ⚽ games in San Jose. The San Jose High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on February 03, 2023, 18:00:00. The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Cindy Avitia School on February 03, 2023, 18:15:00.
Gilroy Dispatch
Mustang Madness makes triumphant return
When the Gilroy High Cheerleading program puts on its signature event, Mustang Madness, its objective is to bring the community together and raise up the next generation of cheerleaders from an early age. This year’s event performance, which took place at halftime of the Gilroy High boys basketball game on...
Three mountain lions spotted outside of Carmel Valley home
Three mountain lions were spotted taking a casual stroll in front of a homeowner's front gate on Tuesday, and the homeowners caught the big cats on camera.
860wacb.com
Alexander Central High School Senior Will Attend Stanford University
Suppose a trip to college is more than 2,600 miles and takes 39 hours to get there. That’s the reality for Alexander Central High School senior Ana Gray who has a full scholarship to Stanford University in Palo Alto, California and starts in the fall. Gray applied through an...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
lookout.co
Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Storm Brings Challenges Sooner Than Expected
At the end of last month’s column, I wrote that “2023 would no doubt bring new challenges and opportunities.” What none of us could have imagined was how quickly those challenges would present themselves in the new year. The series of atmospheric rivers that pounded Santa Cruz...
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes
The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Team Effort: Seacliff State Beach Opens to Walk-Ins
Two weeks after an epic storm of rain, wind and waves that badly damaged Seacliff State Beach, California State Parks opened the lower beach day-use area on Jan. 21 to pedestrian traffic only. “This was a big team effort from all programmatic areas of the Santa Cruz District, State Park...
Storm aftermath leaves entire Los Gatos neighborhood without water for nearly a week
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A water outage has been reported in a Los Gatos community with no estimated time of restoration, according to officials with the Santa Clara District Division of Drinking Water. Water has reportedly been shut off for hundreds of residents in Aldercroft Heights since Saturday afternoon when the county sent out […]
The Almanac Online
This barbecue business was kicked out of Belmont. Now it's a Sunday fixture in Redwood City.
A pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and housemade barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Stewart Putney.) Growing up in both South and North Carolina, Josh Regal’s love for barbecue began at a young age. But when the chef came to the Peninsula about a decade ago, he didn't see much of...
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening. San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area. Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online The post Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled appeared first on KION546.
Timeline: Showers return to Bay Area today and tomorrow, Winter Storm Warning in Sierra
A Level 1 storm arrives this afternoon and evening with gusty winds and rain as travel to Tahoe will be difficult to impossible. Here's what to expect.
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Volunteers offer a helping hand on College Road
Volunteers help remove stacks of sandbags Saturday at the flood-stricken College Road neighborhood as part of a large-scale cleanup. The one-day event, which drew more than 100 people, was organized by Supervisor Felipe Hernandez and his Chief of Staff Ramon Gomez. Numerous members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints were joined by helpers from the City of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and others as they fanned out in the Holohan/Laken area and College Road. They focused on sand bag removal, mud clean up, and street and yard cleaning.
